France Legend Believes Real Madrid Would "Kill" Trent Alexander-Arnold If He Signs From Liverpool
France legend Emmanuel Petit believes Real Madrid would "kill" Trent Alexander-Arnold if he makes the switch from Liverpool to the Santiago Bernabeu.
The England international, whose Liverpool contract expires at the end of the season, has been heavily linked with a move to Los Blancos in recent weeks.
Reports have claimed the 26-year-old is close to signing a pre-contract agreement with Real Madrid. Meanwhile, it's said that Liverpool turned down a bid for the right-back from Los Blancos when the winter transfer window opened.
Speaking with Casino Utan Spelpaus, Petit shared his honest thoughts on Alexander-Arnold's potential move to Spain.
"His game against Manchester United was a nightmare. He responded well during the FA Cup, but I'm still wondering what is his best position is on the pitch? For me, he's not a right-back. He's not a proper defender, but he's so good with the ball. So, do you offer him a huge contract? I know he's been linked with Real Madrid. Honestly, if he goes over there, they don't forgive anything at Real Madrid. He will go over there, and the fans and the club will tell Trent, forget what you've done with Liverpool so far. You won silverware in Liverpool. You were a Champions League winner. You were a Premier League winner. Forget that. That is exactly what happened to me when I went to Barcelona. They told me, forget what you've done so far. You start on a new page. So now you have to write history with us. If Trent does what he does defensively at Real Madrid, they will kill him. It doesn't matter if he gives assists or if he scores goals, they will kill him."- Emmanuel Petit
Despite the ongoing speculation, Alexander-Arnold remains a vital part of Liverpool's team.
He played the full match in the Reds' dramatic 2-0 victory over Brentford in the English Premier League on Saturday. Notably, Alexander-Arnold registered an assist in that game.
The Latest Real Madrid News
