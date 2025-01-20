Real Madrid Learn Copa Del Rey Quarter-Final Opponent
Real Madrid learned their quarter-final opponent in the Copa del Rey earlier today, and they avoided the top two teams, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.
They will face Madrid-based Leganes at the Estadio Municipal de Butarque.
Los Blancos have already played at their opponents' home stadium this season in La Liga. They won 3-0, thanks to goals from Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, and Federico Valverde.
Barcelona was drawn away to Valencia, while Atletico Madrid will be at home to Getafe. The big three avoided each other in the quarter-final draw.
Copa del Rey quarter-final draw results
- Real Sociedad vs CA Osasuna
- Atletico Madrid vs Getafe CF
- CD Leganes vs Real Madrid
- Valencia CF vs FC Barcelona
The matches will take place on February 4, 5, and 6. If the big three prevail in their quarter-final matchups, it will set up one mouthwatering semi-final.
The Latest Real Madrid News
France Legend Believes Real Madrid Would "Kill" Trent Alexander-Arnold If He Signs From Liverpool
Real Madrid Transfer News: Diaz, Hakimi, Alaba, Vinicius Jr & More - January 20, 2025
Dani Ceballos Fires Back At Diego Simeone After Comments Over Refereeing Favoritism For Real Madrid
Jude Bellingham And More Real Madrid Stars Show Love To David Alaba After Returning From Injury
Real Madrid 4-1 Las Palmas: Full Match Highlights As Kylian Mbappe Shows Up In Style