Real Madrid Learn Copa Del Rey Quarter-Final Opponent

Los Blancos defeated Celta Vigo in extra time 5-1 in the round of 16.

Jordan Merritt

IMAGO / Visionhaus

Real Madrid learned their quarter-final opponent in the Copa del Rey earlier today, and they avoided the top two teams, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

They will face Madrid-based Leganes at the Estadio Municipal de Butarque.

Los Blancos have already played at their opponents' home stadium this season in La Liga. They won 3-0, thanks to goals from Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, and Federico Valverde.

Barcelona was drawn away to Valencia, while Atletico Madrid will be at home to Getafe. The big three avoided each other in the quarter-final draw.

Copa del Rey quarter-final draw results

  • Real Sociedad vs CA Osasuna
  • Atletico Madrid vs Getafe CF
  • CD Leganes vs Real Madrid
  • Valencia CF vs FC Barcelona

The matches will take place on February 4, 5, and 6. If the big three prevail in their quarter-final matchups, it will set up one mouthwatering semi-final.





Jordan Merritt is a freelance soccer writer who covers Real Madrid CF On SI. He is an obsessive soccer fan and an Arsenal supporter.

