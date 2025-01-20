Carlo Ancelotti Will Reportedly Quit Real Madrid In The Summer
Carlo Ancelotti will step down as Real Madrid's head coach at the end of the season, according to Spanish radio station Onda Cero.
Despite being contracted until the summer of 2026, the Italian boss has reportedly informed Los Blancos that he will walk away from the Santiago Bernabeu this summer. His final games are now expected to be at the FIFA Club World Cup.
It's said that Ancelotti's decision is 'final,' and he has no intention of going back on his word, even if Real Madrid achieves more success before the end of the current campaign.
The 65-year-old first managed Real Madrid between 2013 and 2015. During that time, Ancelotti won the UEFA Champions League, the FIFA Club World Cup, the UEFA Super Cup, and the Copa del Rey.
In June 2021, Ancelotti left his role as Everton boss and returned to the Santiago Bernabeu. Since then, he has won more trophies, including two Champions League titles and La Liga twice.
His most recent trophy success was in December 2024 when Los Blancos lifted the FIFA Intercontinental Cup. That triumph saw Ancelotti become Real Madrid's most successful manager in history.
MORE: The 10 Most Successful Managers In Real Madrid History
As it stands, current Bayer Leverkusen boss and former Real Madrid midfielder Xabi Alonso is the favorite to replace Ancelotti.
Alonso has previously been linked with a move to Los Blancos, and it was recently reported that Leverkusen expects the 43-year-old to leave for Real Madrid this summer.
Meanwhile, Raul, Zinedine Zidane, and Santiago Solari are also in the running, according to a soccer odds comparison website.
The Latest Real Madrid News
Real Madrid Learn Copa Del Rey Quarter-Final Opponent
France Legend Believes Real Madrid Would "Kill" Trent Alexander-Arnold If He Signs From Liverpool
Real Madrid Transfer News: Diaz, Hakimi, Alaba, Vinicius Jr & More - January 20, 2025
Dani Ceballos Fires Back At Diego Simeone After Comments Over Refereeing Favoritism For Real Madrid