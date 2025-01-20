Real Madrid Transfer News: Diaz, Hakimi, Alaba, Vinicius Jr & More - January 20, 2025
Three Real Madrid players are being chased by other clubs, and two of them have been linked with moves to the Saudi Pro League.
Below are the latest transfer news and rumors surrounding Real Madrid from football publications and websites around the world
Real Madrid Transfer News and Rumors
Three clubs are said to be interested in Real Madrid forward Brahim Diaz. Liverpool, Bayern Munich, and Borussia Dortmund are monitoring the Moroccan, who has been in and out of the first team this season. - Fichajes
Arsenal is also a club linked with a move for Brahim Diaz, with reports of a $16 million offer. Gunners head coach Mikel Arteta coached Diaz as a youngster at Manchester City. - TDR Football
Saudi Pro League teams are still chasing Vinicius, with reports suggesting the representatives of the Saudi PIF, which controls the Saudi Pro League's top four clubs, made contact with the Brazilian team in December. - ESPN
David Alaba wants to extend his contract with Real Madrid despite interest from the Saudi Pro League. The Austrian has a contract until 2026 and feels he has much more to give at the top level after recovering from a long-term injury. - The Athletic
Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe has asked club president Florentino Perez to sign Paris Saint-Germain right-back Achraf Hakimi. The Moroccan is a close friend of Mbappe and has played for Los Blancos previously. - Fichajes
The Latest Real Madrid News
