Real Madrid Could Let €35m Young Talent Leave In January As Suitors Circle (Report)

Endrick knows there's heavy competition in Real Madrid's attack, but he is determined to try to earn his place during the coming months with the team.

However, a potential loan solution has emerged for the young Brazilian forward ahead of the winter transfer window.

Xabi Alonso has gotten to work at the helm of Real Madrid, taking a firm step to leave his first brushstrokes of his philosophy on the Madrid club. But he is also going to have to manage situations that arise in regards to his squad that are outside his control.

And the case of 19-year-old Endrick is complicated, with Gonzalo García standing out and fierce competition in attack from the likes of Vinícius Júnior, Kylian Mbappé, Rodrygo Goes, Brahim Díaz and Franco Mastantuono.

Valencia Will Not Lose Sight of Real Madrid Striker Endrick

A new report by Defensa Central has revealed that Valencia will consider trying to sign the promising forward again.

In the event he doesn't get many minutes in the initial stretch of the season, they will extend a hand to Endrick in winter. In fact, the intention of Valencia would be to request the loan of the Brazilian from Los Blancos.

"Endrick is aware that he faces very important months at Real Madrid, where he will try to have a more prominent role (…) He has to take advantage of his opportunities and work like no other to earn a spot at Real Madrid. At Valdebebas, aside from trusting the Brazilian, they are aware that he has a big reputation in Europe. He is expected to continue receiving offers in the coming months." Defensa Central

Since he arrived in the Spanish capital, the forward has accumulated 37 appearances, registering seven goals: one in La Liga, five in the Copa del Rey, and one in the Champions League.

Endrick, according to Transfermarkt's estimates, has a market value of €35 million (approximately $40.8 million), although it does not seem that Real Madrid has any intention of selling him.

