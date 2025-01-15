Real Madrid Transfer News: Martin Zubimendi, Reece James, Alphonso Davies & More - January 15, 2025
Real Madrid has reportedly received fresh hope regarding signing long-term target Alphonso Davies, but the Trent Alexander-Arnold deal may have to wait.
Below are the latest transfer news and rumors surrounding Real Madrid from football publications and websites around the world
Real Madrid Transfer News and Rumors
Real Madrid looks set to miss out on signing Trent Alexnder-Arnold in January, focusing on a loan move till the summer. Chelsea's Reece James is said to be one target, even though he has only played 320 minutes of football this season due to injuries. - AS
Arsenal look to have beaten the likes of Real Madrid and Liverpool to the signing of Martin Zubimendi. The Real Sociedad midfielder looks set to sign a deal to join the Premier League side at the end of the season. - Sami Mokbel, The Daily Mail
Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies is reportedly unsatisfied with the latest contract offer, opening the door for Real Madrid. Los Blancos has been interested in the Canadian for some time but looked to have missed out on his signature, with reports suggesting he would stay in Germany. However, new developments may give them fresh hope. - AS
