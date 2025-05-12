Real Madrid Eyeing Another Arsenal Star Alongside William Saliba [Report]
Real Madrid have been linked with a move for Arsenal defender William Saliba for a while now, with Saliba having established himself as one of the best in the Premier League.
Los Blancos have been looking to bolster their defensive ranks and the Frenchman has emerged as a top contender to move to the Santiago Bernabeu despite having a contract with Arsenal until 2027.
Los Merengues have now reportedly turned their attention to another Arsenal star after Saliba. As per The Sun, Real Madrid are looking to strengthen their goalkeeping stable. Arsenal's David Raya has emerged as a top target for the Madrid giants, as per the report.
Raya, 29, has established himself as one of the top goalkeepers in the Premier League. Since moving to Arsenal from Brentford on loan, the Spaniard has been performing at a very high level. He joined the club permanently in 2024.
In 94 appearances for the Gunners, he has kept 38 clean sheets. This season, he has managed 18 clean sheets in 53 appearances. Raya played a major role in helping Mikel Arteta's team reach the UEFA Champions League semi-finals this season and earn a runner-up finish in the Premier League in 2023-24.
He has a contract with Arsenal until the end of the 2027-28 season. Real Madrid, though, already have Thibaut Courtois. Andriy Lunin, meanwhile, has been linked with an exit. In all likelihood, Raya would only be a backup shot stopper for Los Blancos. Hence, it's not clear whether he'd take that role and leave his number 1 spot at Arsenal.
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Jamie Carragher Has Wild Opinion on Liverpool Players and Real Madrid
Lamine Yamal Taunts Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe With Celebration Against Real Madrid
Hansi Flick Does Not Feel Like Barcelona Are La Liga Champions Despite Beating Real Madrid
Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti’s Post-Match Press Conference After Real Madrid’s El Clasico Loss