Real Madrid are planning a loan deal for Manchester City center-back Abdukodir Khusanov. The Uzbek international signed last January, with the Spanish club also interested during that time. However, he has failed to earn regular playing time, and Los Blancos could offer him more opportunities ahead of the World Cup. It does feel unlikely that the Premier League club. will let him leave mid-way through the season. - Fichajes

There have been plenty of rumors about Eduardo Camavinga's departure. However, head coach Xabi Alonso has assured the Frenchan midfielder that his role will significantly change in 2026. The 23-year-old has just returned from injury, and has had a stop-start life under Alonso with small nigfles. Alonso is a big fan and wants him to show he can be a key member of the starting lineup in the new year. - Defensa Central

Real Madrid forward Viniicus jr. wants to stay at the club despite contract talks at a standstill. There has been plenty of talk about the Brazilian being sold, with his contract set to expire in 2027. However, he does want to stay in Madrid, according to reports citing people close to him. There are no dates for further talks, but as he approaches the summer, things may start to move forward. - Jorge C Picon

Real Madrid have joined Manchester City in the race to sign Bayern Munich star Michael Olise. However, the Bundesliga champions are said to be ready to block any move as he is seen as untouchable. Los Blancos see the move as a long-term transfer, with no immediate plan to sign the Frenchman. - Christian Falk

Chelsea are pushing to sign a young Leicester City talent, with Real Madrid and Manchester City also tracking the teenager. Jeremy Monga is just 16, but is already seen as a top player. He became the second-youngest player to make his Premier League debut this season and could depart the club after the current season. - TeamTalk

