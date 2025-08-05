Real Madrid Head Coach Xabi Alonso Huge Fan of Portuguese Star (Report)

If rumors are to be believed, Real Madrid is still interested in bringing in a midfielder this summer. However, with the money spent and not much income from transfers, a deal looks very unlikely to happen for Los Blancos.

Several midfielders have been mentioned, including Manchester City's Rodri, Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister, and Chelsea's Enzo Fernández. Many others have been mentioned, but Xabi Alonso is said to have one Portuguese player ahead of all the others. According to Diario AS, PSG midfielder Vitinha is the top priority for Alonso, but is also aware that a deal is very unlikely on many levels.

Real Madrid Still Looking for the Toni Kroos Replacement

IMAGO / Sportimage

There is a long list of midfielders that have been mentioned when it comes to signing for Real Madrid, ever since club legend Toni Kroos announced his retirement after the 2023-24 season. Any present players did not fill the hole, and with Luke Modric now departed, it's an even bigger problem.

Ballon d'Or winner Rodri looked to be the ideal choice, and there have been plenty of links over the past weeks, and even before. However, any deal would mean a huge transfer fee, and the most challenging part would be convincing Manchester City to let him depart.

That looks to be the same problem that would occur with Alonso's reported number one target, Vitinha. The UEFA Champions League winner was sensational for the Parisians last season, and a vital part of the team. PSG head coach Luis Enrique would not let him leave, and they don't need the money.

IMAGO / Revierfoto

If they were to make a move, then it would need to come after the current season. Every holding midfielder that has been linked with a move to Madrid is going to cost well over $115 million (€100 million), which includes Enzo Fernández.

The reports suggest that President Florentino Perez is putting his wallet back in his pocket for this summer. That means Alonso will need to try to solve the Kroos and Modric holes with what he has in the squad.

