Real Madrid-Linked Defender Edging Closer To Liverpool Exit (Report)

Real Madrid are closely monitoring the contract situation of Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate, with the Frenchman getting closer to the exit door.

Despite enjoying a very positive season at the heart of Arne Slot's Premier League title-winning defence, Konate is yet to agree on terms for a contract extension.

There are just 12 months remaining on the 26-year-old's contract, meaning it is just six months before clubs can negotiate directly with him over a transfer. As Football Insider reports, Real Madrid is watching the situation closely.

This is the route that Real Madrid has used frequently to sign players in recent years, most recently Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kylian Mbappe. They have also been rumored to be watching Arsenal defender Myles Lewis-Skelly, who has a contract until 2026.

Liverpool still views Konate as an important player, and talks over a contract extension are expected to intensify in the coming weeks. The club has, internally, set a deadline of the end of this transfer window to see some movement.

Champions League holders Paris Saint-Germain are also linked with Konate, as is Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal. There is a conscious desire at Liverpool not to see a repeat of the Alexander-Arnold situation.

