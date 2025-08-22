Real Madrid Must Make A Sale Before Moving For Premier League Midfielder

Real Madrid will have to make a major sale if they are to sign a new midfielder this summer, with Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton the primary target.

Xabi Alonso has been keen to sign a new midfielder who is capable of linking defence with attack and keeping the ball in tight spaces, hence the clear interest in Martin Zubimendi before he left Real Sociedad for Arsenal.

The player that Real Madrid thinks best suits the role is Wharton, who has excelled in the Premier League over the past two years.

The major issue is that Crystal Palace will not entertain selling Wharton unless the deal is for at least $96m (€80m), a fee that Real Madrid cannot pay having already spent $208m (€178m) on Dean Huijsen, Alvaro Carreras, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Franco Mastantuono.

As reported by Diario AS in Spain, the only way Real Madrid can attempt to sign Wharton this summer is if they sell an expensive part of the squad.

Given his lack of involvement so far under Xabi Alonso, the only expendable player who would fetch the sort of fee needed is Rodrygo. Real Madrid would want at least $100-120m for the Brazilian, so his sale would cover the purchase of Wharton.

With the window closing on September 1, the situation for Rodrygo would need to move rapidly if Wharton is to end up in Madrid this summer.

