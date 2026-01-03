Transcript: Xabi Alonso Reveals Carvajal Update Ahead Of Real Madrid vs Real Betis

Christmas and New Year's have passed, with Real Madrid hoping for a positive 2026 under Xabi Alonso. That starts with a home game against Real Betis on January 4, a tricky team that has lost just once in their last five against Los Blancos.

The game gets much tougher for the home team, as they will be without their top performer and league-leading scorer, Kylian Mbappe. Alonso did reveal some positive news regarding club captain Dani Carvajal, who has been out injured for the past few months.

The Spanish coach was also asked about his time off over the holidays and forward Endrick's loan to Lyon.

Alonso spoke to the media ahead of the game against Real Betis. Read on to know what he said (viaRealMadrid.com).

"I’m eager, after a week’s break, to get back to competition and face this second half of the season with enthusiasm, excitement, and freshness. We start tomorrow at home, and we want to play a great match and win it." Xabi Alonso

Q: How are you and how have you spent your holidays?

Alonso: “I’m fine. How are you all? After seeing each other so much, it’s been good to have some distance. I went home and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. I hadn’t been to San Sebastián for a long time.”

Q: On Rodrygo:

Alonso: " Rodrygo can play in attack on any of the three wings: right, left, and center. He finished the season in excellent form, playing three or four very good matches at the end of the year, and we had a very positive feeling about him. We need him, like everyone else, to fill in for Kylian. We'll see for how long. We have different options to replace him, and he's one of them."

Q: On Carvajal's return:

Alonso: “He completed the entire training session. We'll decide on the squad tomorrow morning because there are still some things to be determined, and we prefer to wait until we have more certainty. Every team needs influential players, not only because of their experience but also because of what they contribute on and off the field, or because they know how to handle difficult situations. He's one of those players. The player who started in 2014 is just as competitive as the one he is now, but his personality, his importance to the team, and his influence are immense.”

Q: Regarding Mbappé's injury:

Alonso: "We'll keep pushing the timeline. It's largely about how he feels, and we're going to do everything possible to get him back as soon as possible. When will that be? That's the question. I don't know. I'll give you a clearer answer at the next pre-match press conference. We assess each match and how the player feels, and then we make decisions based on the needs. We have to see how he progresses, and we're going to do everything we can to get him back as soon as possible."

Q: How do you compensate for Mbappé's absence?

Alonso: “We have to find the best way to fit the pieces together. Kylian wasn't at the World Cup , and we still performed well, but we'll certainly miss him because his performance has been impressive, not only because of the goals but also because of his influence. Injuries are never welcome, but we have to have a lot of faith in those who will start tomorrow and those who will play on Thursday against Atlético. We are a squad; the unity and trust are mutual. Solidity and team spirit are fundamental.”

“Managing players who are always willing to help the team is easy, and managing those who are ambitious and always want to win is easy. Then there are the decisions, which is my job and I accept it.”

Q: Vini Jr.:

Alonso: “I see him doing well and in good spirits. The break has been good for all of us to reset and recharge after an intense period in December. Tomorrow it's our turn to give in order to receive. We want to play with good energy and spread that desire we need to compete in every match, and that rhythm we need. If that flows in both directions, we'll enjoy it.”

Q: Huijsen's absence from training:

Alonso: "He had some discomfort, we wanted to be cautious and not put him under unnecessary strain for tomorrow's match. He had some minor discomfort, and we'll decide tomorrow."

Q: Regarding the winter transfer window:

Alonso: "Our obligation is to be vigilant. We're happy with the squad, but we always have to be ready to improve if opportunities or specific needs arise. I work with the squad we have, and my job and duty is to be as efficient as possible, to get the most out of them, to help the players progress individually and collectively, and to help the pieces fit together. We're still in the process, with good times and not-so-good times. We always have to be ready to improve if there are possibilities, without mentioning specific names."

Q: Regarding Endrick's departure:

Alonso: “At this stage of his career and his phase as a player, after coming from Brazil to Europe, he needs to play, and I understand why he made that decision. I also understand why the club wanted to invest in his development in the medium term, so he can gain experience in a competitive league like the French one and be at a club where he'll get more playing time. If that allows him to grow as a player… Real Madrid does a great job of developing players at other clubs and then performing well for the first team. If that happens with Endrick … I understand why he made that decision, and we'll continue to follow him very closely, hoping he progresses and improves.”

“It's not just about focusing on the medium term; we also have to consider the needs and when the talks begin. The decision has been made. There's no going back. Endrick is there, and we're following him very closely. We'll approach the Super Cup with complete confidence in the players we have.”

