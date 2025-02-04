Leganes vs Real Madrid: Official Squad Announced And Predicted Lineup For Copa Del Rey Quarter-Final
Real Madrid faces Leganes in the Copa del Rey quarter-final, and several players are expected to be rested despite a place in the semi-final up for grabs.
Carlo Ancelotti will be forced to make defensive changes to the starting lineup, with Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba not on the squad due to recent injuries.
MORE: Real Madrid Receives Further Devastating Injury News Days After Antonio Rudiger Update
Ancelotti confirmed Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe have suffered knocks and will not travel, though they are not expected to miss any more game time.
Due to the absences, the squad for young players Jacobo Ramon, Mario Rivas, Chema, and Lorenzo will be called up.
Real Madrid Squad vs Leganes In The Copa Del Rey:
Goalkeepers: Lunin, Fran González and Sergio Mestre.
Defenders: Lucas Vázquez, Vallejo, Fran García, Mendy, Jacobo, Asencio, Lorenzo and Mario Rivas.
Midfielders: Valverde, Modrić, Tchouameni, Arda Güler, Ceballos and Chema.
Forwards: Vini Jr., Rodrygo, Endrick, Brahim and Gonzalo.
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs Leganes
Real Madrid's possible starting lineup against Leganes: Lumin; Vazquez, Tchouameni, Asencio, Garcia; Ceballos, Valverde, Modric; Rodrygo, Diaz, Vinicius Jr.
