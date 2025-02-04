Real Madrid CF ON SI

Leganes vs Real Madrid: Official Squad Announced And Predicted Lineup For Copa Del Rey Quarter-Final

Los Blancos head coach Carlo Ancelotti expects plenty of changes.

Jordan Merritt

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Real Madrid faces Leganes in the Copa del Rey quarter-final, and several players are expected to be rested despite a place in the semi-final up for grabs.

Carlo Ancelotti will be forced to make defensive changes to the starting lineup, with Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba not on the squad due to recent injuries.

MORE: Real Madrid Receives Further Devastating Injury News Days After Antonio Rudiger Update

Ancelotti confirmed Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe have suffered knocks and will not travel, though they are not expected to miss any more game time.

Due to the absences, the squad for young players Jacobo Ramon, Mario Rivas, Chema, and Lorenzo will be called up.

Real Madrid Squad vs Leganes In The Copa Del Rey:

Goalkeepers:  Lunin, Fran González and Sergio Mestre.

Defenders:  Lucas Vázquez, Vallejo, Fran García, Mendy, Jacobo, Asencio, Lorenzo and Mario Rivas.

Midfielders: Valverde, Modrić, Tchouameni, Arda Güler, Ceballos and Chema.

Forwards:  Vini Jr., Rodrygo, Endrick, Brahim and Gonzalo.

Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs Leganes

Real Madrid's possible starting lineup against Leganes: Lumin; Vazquez, Tchouameni, Asencio, Garcia; Ceballos, Valverde, Modric; Rodrygo, Diaz, Vinicius Jr.

The Latest Real Madrid News

Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti's Press Conference Ahead Of Leganes vs Real Madrid In The Copa Del Rey

Leganes vs Real Madrid: Classic Copa Del Rey Games

Cristiano Ronaldo Gives Advice Regarding Kylian Mbappe Playing As A Striker

Cristiano Ronaldo Reveals How Florentino Perez Treated Him During Real Madrid Departure

Real Madrid Transfer News: Tah, Monga, Rodrygo, Alexander-Arnold & More - February 3, 2025

Published
Jordan Merritt
JORDAN MERRITT

Jordan Merritt is a freelance soccer writer who covers Real Madrid CF On SI. He is an obsessive soccer fan and an Arsenal supporter.

Home/Matchday