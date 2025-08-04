Real Madrid Reportedly Would Consider Sale of Rodrygo on One Condition (Report)

The transfer speculation regarding Real Madrid forward Rodrygo has been one of the most talked about subjects off the pitch this summer. The Brazilian has been consistently linked with a move away, with several Premier League clubs a possible destination.

The Spanish club has made no noise about his departure, but the 24-year-old was reportedly unhappy during the final months of the 2024-25 season. Real Madrid could sell this summer if a long list of suitors meets one condition.

Real Madrid Would Consider Rodrygo Sale If a Big Offer Emerges

IMAGO / NurPhoto

According to a report from AS, Real Madrid never considered selling Rodrygo this summer. However, they may think about a sale if an interested team offers above $104 million (€90 million).

Liverpool are said to be one of the teams interested, and have been the most likely destination with the recent sale of left forward Luis Diaz. Other Premier League clubs such as Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, and Manchester City have also been linked with a move for the talented Brazilian.

In the same report, Rodrygo is said to want to stay at the white club, as he wants to win trophies under new head coach Xabi Alonso. The Spaniard has also mentioned that he sees the Brazilian international as a crucial player for the team.

IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Rodrygo started the 2024-25 season extremely well, but his form dipped after December 2024. He started just one game at the Club World Cup under Alonso, with his change to a 3-5-2 system meaning he started games on the bench. He hopes to break into the team if he stays at the club.

