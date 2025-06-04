Real Madrid's Luka Modric Will Reportedly Announce His New Team in 24 Hours
Real Madrid midfield Luka Modric had an emotional goodbye with the fans at the Santiago Bernabeu in the final La Liga game of the 2024-25 season. Modric had announced weeks earlier that he would leave the club, having spent 13 fantastic seasons in the Spanish capital.
The Croatian could wear the shirt one more time in the United States at the FIFA Club World Cup. After the tournament, he will depart, and he may announce his destination within the next 24 hours.
According to Italian journalist and transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio, Modric is expected to announce AC Milan as his next club. The Rossoneri's sporting director, Igli Tare, had been in Croatia to discuss the 39-year-old's situation and believes a deal is close.
Milan is set to lose midfielder Tijjani Reijnders to Manchester City, with Modric adding huge experience to the side. With his contract expiring at Real Madrid, it would be a free transfer, while they receive around $80 million for Reijnders.
No news on the contract has been revealed, but it is expected to be more than a year in duration. Despite his age, Modric has still been playing at a good standard, and Serie A could be a perfect landing spot for him.
Modric will hope he can leave the club as a World Champion under new head coach Xabi Alonso. The Croat won four La Liga titles and six Champions League titles with Los Blancos, as well as 18 other winners' medals.
