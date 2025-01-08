Real Madrid Transfer News: Arda Guler, Juanlu Sanchez, Ederson & More - January 8, 2025
Real Madrid has a plan B if it can't sign its top midfield target in the summer and is ready to offload one of its midfielders for a huge transfer fee.
Below are the latest transfer news and rumors surrounding Real Madrid from football publications and websites around the world.
Italian giants AC Milan are interested in signing Arda Guler in January on loan till the end of the season. Real Madrid has been firm on the fact that Guler will not leave the club in January, but the Rossoneri will look to make a move in the upcoming days. - Fichajes
Real Madrid is stepping up its interest in Atalanta midfielder Ederson. Manchester United is also interested in the Brazilian, with the Serie A team wanting around $62 million. Ederson is reportedly a backup plan if Madrid can't sign Martin Zubimendi. - AS / Calciomercato
RB Leipzig has contacted Sevilla about a loan-to-buy move for right-back Juanlu Sanchez. The 21-year-old has also been on Real Madrid's and Manchester United's radar. - Cadena SER
Real Madrid are ready to listen to offers for their French midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni. They value the player at $104 Million and may entertain offers under his valuation. Liverpool has been a club continuously linked with the 25-year-old. - SPORT
Real Madrid and Barcelona are set to compete for 21-year-old striker Alan Godoy. He wants to leave his club, Eldense, which plays in La Liga 2. Los Blancos see him as a valuable asset for their reserve team. - Relevo
