Liverpool Great Suggests Trent Alexander-Arnold's Camp Encouraged Real Madrid Bid, Calls Los Blancos 'Bullies'
Ex-Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher believes Trent Alexander-Arnold or his representatives urged Real Madrid to submit a bid for him during the January transfer window.
It was recently reported that the English Premier League leaders had turned down an offer for the right-back. However, Carragher doesn't believe Los Blancos would have bid for Alexander-Arnold without knowing he was interested in moving to Spain immediately.
Speaking on the Gary Neville Podcast, per the Daily Mail, Carragher didn't hold back when providing his thoughts about the situation.
"They're bullies, Real Madrid. My problem with it is, they have bid on the back of Trent Alexander-Arnold or his agent saying "put a bid in". Because they wouldn't put a bid in, they wouldn't do that unless they get the say so. But all those parties know Liverpool are going to turn that down anyway, so what are you trying to create? What noise are you (trying to make)? Liverpool are not going to sell Trent in January going for a league title. What I'm saying is, let's not be naive here. No one puts bids in now unless they've already spoken to the player about it. If it gets accepted, would you come? People know before they put bids in. And there's obviously been talks. I've got no problem with that - that's the nature of the game. Trent's contract situation, I'm sure he's in talks with Real Madrid and maybe other players and he's got a decision to make."- Jamie Carragher
Alexander-Arnold's Liverpool contract expires at the end of the current campaign. Per soccer transfer rules, Real Madrid could enter contract talks with the England international and sign him on a free transfer for next season.
There have already been suggestions that the 26-year-old has "one foot" in the door at Real Madrid, with the club just waiting for his signature.
Alexander-Arnold played in Liverpool's 2-2 draw with Manchester United on Sunday. Notably, his lackluster performance included a wayward pass that led to Ruben Amorim's team taking the lead through Lisandro Martinez. He was ultimately substituted for Conor Bradley.
