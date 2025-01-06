Real Madrid Transfer News: Dean Huijsen, Franco Mastantuono, Aurelien Tchouameni & More - January 6, 2025
Real Madrid has been told two transfer targets will not be available in January. 17-year-old River Plate talent Franco Mastantuono may be available in the summer when he turns 18.
Below are the latest transfer news and rumors surrounding Real Madrid from football publications and websites around the world.
Real Madrid Transfer News and Rumors
Liverpool are ready to make a move for Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni. The Premier League club is set to offer around $51 million, with most of that in bonuses. However, that offer will likely be rejected, falling short of their valuation. - Fichajes
Italian side Como is interested in signing a second Real Madrid youth player. Right-back Jesus Fortea has caught the eye of head coach Cesc Fabregas, who signed Nico Paz from Real Madrid Castilla this past summer. - SPORT
Real Madrid transfer target Franco Mastantuono will not leave River Plate in January. The 17-year-old has attracted attention from some top European clubs, but his current club would prefer a move in the summer when the player turns 18. - AS
Bournemouth's Spanish defender Dean Huijsen will not be sold in January. The young center-back has had an excellent first half of the season, drawing interest from Real Madrid and other teams. - Real Madrid Confidencial
The latest Real Madrid transfer news
