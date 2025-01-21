Real Madrid Transfer News: Murillo, Davies, Diomande, Asencio & More - January 21, 2025
Real Madrid is monitoring two young center-backs who are having excellent seasons with their current clubs.
Below are the latest transfer news and rumors surrounding Real Madrid from football publications and websites around the world.
Real Madrid Transfer News and Rumors
Nottingham Forest defender Murillo has attracted plenty of attention from clubs, including Real Madrid. Reports have confirmed that there is no release clause in his latest contract with Forest. Los Blancos or any other club must pay a hefty transfer fee for the Brazilian. - TBR Football
Real Madrid looks to be interested in Ousmane Diomande, another young center-back. The Ivorian plays for Sporting CP and is just 21 years old. He is a physical defender and could cost around $62 million. - Fichajes
Alphonso Davies is close to signing a new deal with Bayern Munich. The new contract will keep him at the club until 2029, with Real Madrid missing out on a free transfer deal. - Florian Plettenberg
Former Real Madrid forward Marco Asencio has been offered to Barcelona by his agent Jorge Mendes. The Spanish player may see his playing time more limited at Paris Saint-Germain with new signings at his position. - Sport
The Latest Real Madrid News
