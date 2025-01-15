Carlo Ancelotti And Real Madrid Higher-Ups Reportedly At Odds Over Winter Transfer Window
Carlo Ancelotti and Real Madrid’s hierarchy are not on the same page regarding the winter transfer window, according to The Athletic.
Los Blancos’ head coach believes that his team needs reinforcements this month. The Italian boss has made it clear internally that he wants to add some players to his squad and has stressed its importance.
However, Real Madrid’s higher-ups are against making significant moves in the winter transfer window.
Yet, some “important people” at Real Madrid agree that the team does need to sign a new right-back and center-half either now or in the summer.
Although Los Blancos’ management maintains its position, Ancelotti has not dismissed the idea of signing new players in his press conferences. In the past, he and Real Madrid's leadership have generally been in agreement about transfer plans.
Ancelotti was reportedly set to meet with club President Florentino Perez and Managing Director Jose Angel Sanchez following Real Madrid's 5-2 loss to Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final. It's unclear if transfers were to be discussed.
Real Madrid has been linked with a handful of players recently, most notably Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold.
The 26-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season, and Real Madrid has reportedly held talks with him about joining the club in the summer. It’s said that Los Blancos also made a bid for the England international at the start of the winter transfer window, which was rejected by Liverpool.
Other defenders recently linked with a move to Real Madrid include Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies, Al-Nassr and former Manchester City center-back Aymeric Laporte, and 19-year-old Brazilian Vitor Reis.
