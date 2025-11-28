Bastian Schweinsteiger Wants Midfielder To Join Bayern Munich Amid Real Madrid Links

Former World Cup winner Bastian Schweinsteiger spent 17 years at Bayern Munich. He spent time in the youth setup before making well over 300 appearances for the senior squad and captaining the Bavarian side.

It has meant he has a massive love for the club, and that means he wants them to be successful. Signing the best players will help with that, and Schweinsteiger believes that Bayern should be looking to sign one midfielder in particular.

Speaking in an interview with BILD (via Sport Witness), the eight-time Bundesliga winner believes they should be looking to sign a player who has already played for the Die Roten.

Bastian Schweinsteiger Wants Angelo Stiller Back At Bayern Munich

IMAGO / Sven Simon

Bayern Munich once had young midfielder Angelo Stiller on their books. However, they did not see him having a future at the club, so they sold him to Hoffenheim. After a couple of solid seasons, he moved on again to VfB Stuttgart, where he really put the top European clubs on notice.

Clubs such as Real Madrid and Manchester United are said to be interested in signing him in 2026. However, Schweinsteiger wants to see him back at Bayern after his successful few years, during which he broke into the German national team.

"Angelo is a very interesting player. I would very much like to see him back at FC Bayern." Bastian Schweinsteiger

It feels likely he will leave after this season. Stiller will turn 25 in April, so it's the right time to move to a big club. It looked like he was close to leaving last season, but stayed despite continuous links to Spain, dominantly Real Madrid. The Spanish giants were said to have ended the pursuit of Stiller the previous summer.

IMAGO / Xinhua

Real Madrid have a long list of midfield targets, according to media reports. However, the role Stiller plays for Stuttgart is the type of player Xabi Alonso needs. The Spanish head coach has also seen him play several times up close while coaching Bayer Leverkusen.

He is the right profile, but some younger players can give Los Blancos more years. At the same time, Stiller has played in big games in the Bundesliga and the Champions League, experience that is hard to find and likely at a much lower price.

It's less likely Madrid will sign him, but expect him to play for a top European team next season.

The Latest Real Madrid News

Barcelona President Joan Laporta Has Thoughts On Real Madrid's Florentino Perez Attacking The Catalan Club

Como Coach Cesc Fabreagas Answers Question on Nico Paz's Future Amid Real Madrid Links

Real Madrid Reportedly End Pursuit of Premier League Star

Deep Dive Into Real Madrid's Next Opponents in La Liga, Girona