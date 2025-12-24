Real Madrid Transfer News: Wesley, Wirtz, Konate & More - December 24, 2025

Real Madrid have completed their first bit of work in the winter transfer window. It had been reported for several weeks, but Endrick's proposed loan move to Lyon has now been confirmed by all parties.

Despite signing three defensive players in the summer, Los Blancos are still not done strengthening. The center-back position appears to be one of the biggest priorities, and they could have changed their mind about a previous target.

Below are the latest transfer news and rumors surrounding Real Madrid from football publications and websites around the world.

The reported loan deal for Endrick has been officially confirmed. The Real Madrid youngster will join French side Lyon until the end of the current season. The Ligue 1 club are said to be paying around $1.1 million (€1 million), covering 50% of his wages through the end of the six-month loan. Endrick is set to wear the No. 9 jersey. - Various media outlets

Real Madrid are closely monitoring Roma full-back Wesley. The 22-year-old Brazilian is regarded as one of the most promising players in Europe. He is contracted at the Serie A club until 2030, which could complicate negotiations. However, he is said to be worth around $29 million (€25 million). With Dani Carvajal soon to turn 34, another right-back is a possibility for the future. - Defensa Central

Liverpool are said to hold the advantage in signing Crystal Palace center-back Marc Guehi, with Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona also interested. Los Blancos are said to have the English international on their center-back shortlist, but they look to be behind the Premier League champions. - Kaveh Solhekol via Sky SportsReal Madrid Reportedly Receives Bad News Regarding Bayern Munich's Dayot Upamecano

There is still one player on Real Madrid's shortlist despite him recently moving clubs this past summer. Liverpool's Florian Wirtz is still a player Xabi Alonso would love at the Spanish club, having worked with him during his time at Bayer Leverkusen. However, a deal for the German is unlikely, but he will stay on the shortlist for the future. - Fichajes

Real Madrid are reportedly set to do a U-turn when it comes to Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate. After it was said that the Spanish club ruled themselves out of the race for the Frenchman, they could be back in with his contract set to expire in six months. Los Blancos look certain to sign a center-back this summer, and Konate could be that. - TeamTalk

