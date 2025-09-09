Real Madrid Transfer Target is Said to Be 'A Sure Thing' of Joining in 2026 (Report)

Real Madrid had a good first transfer window under Xabi Alonso, and they are already reportedly looking at targets in the 2026 window. One name that has been continuously linked with a move throughout the summer is Liverpool center-back Ibrahima Konate. Everything has pointed to him moving in the future, with the 26-year-old in his final year of his contract.

Konate has been reportedly offered a new contract several times and has rejected all proposals. The latest one was said to be an improved offer, but the Frenchman has not agreed. It is unclear whether he is edging toward a move or simply seeking a better deal to stay. However, Marca believes a move to Real Madrid is 'a sure thing'.

Liverpool once again put forward a (contract) approach attempt, but the defender has rejected. At Anfield, they consider Konaté’s departure a sure thing. Marca

Ibrahima Konate to Join Real Madrid in 2026?

IMAGO / Sportimage

Real Madrid are said to be huge admirers of Ibrahima Konate, and with him entering his final year of his contract, they are ready to pounce. They have done the same with Kylian Mbappe and, most recently, his former teammate, Trent Alexander-Arnold. Los Blancos could go in with a small bid in January if they feel they need an extra player. However, they could offer a pre-contract, as they would be allowed to speak with the player.

Liverpool appears to be preparing for his departure, as they attempted to sign Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi on deadline day. However, it fell through at the last minute, but they could go in again in January. Real Madrid have also been linked with the English center-back, as he is also a free agent after this current season.

IMAGO / Sportimage

If I were to guess where Konate will be playing next season, I would say Real Madrid. He has confirmed that Kylian Mbappe is constantly in his ear, asking him to join him in Madrid. There are still a few months until Los Blancos can officially make a move, so anything could still happen.

