Who is Real Madrid Forward Vinicius Jr.'s New Girlfriend, Virginia Fonseca?

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr. has been in the news this past week for his actions on the field. However, the Brazilian has announced some news off the field that may delight his fans.

The 25-year-old has officially announced he is dating influencer Virginia Fonseca. The 26-year-old and Vini Jr. have been romantically involved for a while, but it has not been made official. Vinicius Jr. has now done just that, posting a picture of himself and Fonseca.

The picture showed the pair in an embrace, with red loveheart balloons and cuddly teddy bears in the background. There was also red confetti on the bed in the shape of a love heart with a V on either side.

Who is Vinicius Jr.'s New Girlfriend Virginia Fonseca?

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Virginia Fonseca is a 26-year-old well-known influencer. The Brazilian-American is a big deal in Brazil, with over 53 million followers on Instagram and 40 million on TikTok. Born in Connecticut, United States, she grew up in Brazil and began rising to fame on YouTube at the age of 17.

A few years later, Fonseca had her own TV show on a major South American TV network, SBT. It was named 'Sabadou com Virginia', which translates in English to 'Saturday with Virginia'.

Before Vini Jr., she was in a relationship with singer Ze Felipe, and they soon married. Together, they have three children: Maria Alice, Maria Flor, and Jose Leonardo. They split early this year, both saying it was a mutual decision, but the outcome deeply saddened them.

Just months after the split, she was said to be dating Vinicius Jr. She was pictured at the Bernabeu several times, but nothing was made official. She posted a picture of herself and either a friend or family member at the El Clasico.

Romance Nearly Ended Over Vini Jr. Rumors

Just last month, the relationship seemed over, just a few months after it began. Reports suggested that Vinicius Jr. had been messaging a model while they were together. The Real Madrid star took to social media to apologize for actions that he was not happy with and that did not represent him, but he did not reveal what they were.

That has been put behind them as they start fresh, making their relationship official. Could we see some double dates with his Los Blancos teammates in the future?

