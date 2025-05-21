Rodrygo's Real Madrid Departure Could Prompt a Move for Florian Wirtz
Real Madrid's summer transfer plans could take a drastic turn if Rodrygo Goes leaves the club, with a move to Arsenal being rumored. Any sale could bring in a reported $114 million if the 24-year-old is sold.
The Brazilian forward could leave the club in a bid to get more regular playing time in his favored left wing position, a role that Vinicius Jr. currently occupies at Real Madrid.
If Arsenal, or any other team, was to make this move a reality, then Sky Sport Deutschland reports that Los Blancos could use the money to fund a move for Bayer Leverkusen attacker Florian Wirtz.
The clubs most heavily linked with Wirtz have been Manchester City, Liverpool, and Bayern Munich, with Real Madrid appearing on the periphery.
The attack is arguably the one area of the Real Madrid squad that does not require major work during the summer, but the sale of Rodrygo would change that. Wirtz would not be a like-for-like replacement for Rodrygo on the right wing, though.
With Xabi Alonso expected to be the new Real Madrid coach next season after he departs Bayer Leverkusen, there is a chance that the Spaniard could help to facilitate the move.
