Spanish International Defender Agrees To Join Real Madrid In January [Report]
Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti was skeptical about spending money in the winter transfer window. However, a recent injury crisis looks to have forced his hand in signing at least two players.
Eduardo Inda announced on El Chiringuito TV that Spanish international Aymeric Laporte has agreed to join Real Madrid in January. However, any deal would still need to be agreed upon between Los Blancos and his current club, Al-Nassr.
Al-Nassr Wants at Least $16 Million from Real Madrid
Alymeric Laporte, a former Manchester City defender, is now playing his trade in the Saudi Pro League and is keen to join the Spanish Champions. However, his current team, Al-Nassr, would demand at least $16 million from Real Madrid in January.
Laporte's high salary at the Saudi Pro League Club is not suggested to be a stumbling block, as he is willing to accept a pay cut.
However, other reports from El Larguero have suggested that Al-Nassr has no intentions of selling one of its best players in winter, and the team is happy with Laporte's performances.
Laporte plays for the same team as former Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo and is challenging for the league title. If the price is right and Al-Nassr wants to sell, he would be a good short-term solution.
Los Blancos have other options to consider, especially in defense, where several injuries have forced them to enter the transfer market. There is still over a month until January, so the club can determine its options before spending its funds.
