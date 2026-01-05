Teenage Star Reportedly Wants Real Madrid Move To Play With Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid have some of the best players in the world, and one of those is Kylian Mbappe. The Frenchman signed in 2024 after leaving Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent. Since then, he has been on an unbelievable scoring run, equaling Cristiano Ronaldo's calendar record.

Being one of the biggest stars in the game can benefit the club. There will be many young players who would love to share the field with Mbappe, and that could be an advantage in the chase for one of their brightest youngsters in North America.

Some of the top European teams are chasing Mexican midfielder Gilberto Mora. The 17-year-old could become a Real Madrid player thanks to Kylian Mbappe.

Gilberto Mora wants to play with Kylian Mbappe

IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

Gilberto Mora is a key player for Mexican side Tijuana, already playing a key role for the team at just 17. With Barcelona and many other teams watching his progression, the attacking midfielder has reportedly revealed he prefers a move to Real Madrid.

According to ESPN (via Estadio Deportivo) Mora dreams of playing for Real Madrid. The chance of playing alongside one of his heroes, Kylian Mbappe, is too good an opportunity to pass up if a deal comes to fruition.

That is something that Tijuana academy director Ignacio Ruvalcaba has also revealed.

"He has a dream, which is to play for Real Madrid, but he's very grounded. He always watches football and loves watching Real Madrid." Ignacio Ruvalcaba

IMAGO / Straffon Images

His admiration for Mbappe is huge, and he would love to play alongside the Frenchman and the other great stars in Madrid.

The teenager debuted in Mexico's top division at just 15, becoming one of the youngest players in Liga MX. He has since played for all age groups of the Mexican national team and made six appearances for the senior team. He is expected to be part of the El Tricolor squad for the 2026 World Cup.

Real Madrid are not yet ready to make a move, with the youngster not allowed to join the club until he turns 18 in October. They are aware of his talents and see him as a player who could wear the famous white shirt, but want to wait to see his development, especially during the World Cup this summer.

We will see if the club makes a move this summer, but it seems clear that if Mora knows Real Madrid is on the table, he may wait.

