What Team Does Cristiano Ronaldo Play For?
Over the course of his career, Cristiano Ronaldo has showcased his talents at top European soccer clubs, including Sporting CP, Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus.
Widely regarded as one of the greatest soccer players in history, Ronaldo, who has made over 1,000 club appearances, has just about done it all in the game. The UEFA Champions League, the English Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, and the UEFA European Championship are just some of the competitions he has triumphed in during his illustrious career.
He has also amassed an array of individual awards, including the Ballon d'Or on five occasions, the European Golden Shoe four times, and the UEFA Champions League top goal scorer seven different seasons.
Now approaching his 40s, the Portuguese superstar is still wowing fans on a completely different continent.
What team is Ronaldo on?
Cristiano Ronaldo currently plays for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League. The Portugal international transferred from Manchester United in December 2022 and inked a two-and-a-half-year contract with the club.
Ronaldo debuted for Al Nassr the following month, leading the team as captain in a 1-0 victory against Al-Ettifaq.
Since joining the club, Ronaldo has scored 80 goals in 89 appearances across all competitions (as of December 23, 2024). He has also secured one trophy with Al Nassr, winning the Arab Club Champions Cup in 2023.
Who is Al Nassr?
Al Nassr was formed in October 1955 and is based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The club is 75% owned by the Saudi Public Investment Fund, which also owns the English Premier League club Newcastle United. The remaining 25% belongs to the Al Nassr Non-Profit Foundation.
Since forming in the 1950s, Al Nassr, which plays its home matches at Al-Awwal Park, has won numerous competitions, including the Saudi Pro League nine times. They have also tasted continental success, winning the Asian Super Cup and Asian Cup Winners' Cup.
Under the management of former AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli, Al Nassr boasts an impressive roster featuring notable players such as Cristiano Ronaldo, former Liverpool forward Sadio Mane, and ex-Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte.
Cristiano Ronaldo Career History
Club Career
Team
Years
Sporting CP B
2002-2003
Sporting CP
2002-2003
Manchester United
2003-2009
Real Madrid
2009-2018
Juventus
2018-2021
Manchester United
2021-2022
Al Nassr
2023-Present
International Career
Country
Years
Portugal U15
2001
Portugal U17
2001-2002
Portugal U20
2003
Portugal U21
2002-2003
Portugal U23
2004
Portugal
2003-Present
When will Cristiano Ronaldo Retire?
Following Portugal's UEFA Nations League match against Poland in November 2024, Cristiano Ronaldo, per BeIN Sports, spoke about the possibility of retirement.
"I just want to enjoy playing football. Planning my retirement, whether it’s in one or two years, I don’t know. I will soon turn 40, and as long as I feel motivated, I will keep going."- Cristiano Ronaldo
During the same interview, Ronaldo said he doesn't plan to become a coach when he eventually retires as a player. Instead, he will focus on his various ventures outside of the soccer world.
