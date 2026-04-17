5 Must-Watch College Softball Games This Weekend

The mid-week matchups were full of upsets this week. Can the weekend bring even more action? Multiple games are set to be broadcast on ESPN.

Here are five games you’re not going to want to miss.

No. 5 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. No. 1 Oklahoma Sooners

April 17: ESPN2

April 18-19: SEC Network+

Though Oklahoma was ranked No.1 for the first time this season, Arkansas has a good shot at taking down the Sooners, as they are on a two-game losing streak due to upsetting losses to Texas and Oklahoma State.

Oklahoma brings all the power at the plate, led by freshman slugger Kendall Wells, but will the Razorbacks’ pitching staff of Robyn Herron, Payton Burnham, and Saylor Timmerman be trouble?

The Razorbacks are currently 10-5 in SEC play and are coming off a 2-1 series win over Mississippi State. Their offense has outscored opponents 353-101 in 2026.

The stage is set



Let’s play some 🥎 pic.twitter.com/se2EIE000n — Arkansas Softball (@RazorbackSB) April 17, 2026

No. 8 Texas Longhorns vs. No. 13 Georgia Bulldogs

April 18: SEC Network

April 19: ESPN2

April 20: SEC Network

The Longhorns have had a tough go recently, dropping their last two SEC series to Alabama and Oklahoma. They completely dropped out of the top five and need to find pitching behind ace Teagan Kavan if they want a shot at a second-straight national title.

As for the Bulldogs, they only got past Texas A&M once during that three-game series to open April, but bounced back with two wins over Missouri. Jaydyn Goodwin is seventh in the NCAA with three triples, Sarah Gordon is sixth with 13 doubles, and Natalie Ray is 18th with a .474 batting average.

No. 16 Arizona Wildcats vs. No. 22 Oklahoma State Cowgirls

April 17: ESPN+

April 18: ESPN2

April 19: ESPN+

This series matchup could be a game-changer in the Big 12 standings, as the Cowgirls are fighting Kansas for the No.3 spot behind the No. 2 Wildcats. Oklahoma State is coming off a big win over rival Oklahoma, but can it keep the momentum flowing?

Arizona, meanwhile, dropped two games to LSU last weekend and could use a good boost as the regular season winds down.

North Carolina Tar Heels vs. No. 12 Florida State Seminoles

April 17: ACCNX

April 18: ACCN

April 19: ACCNX

The Seminoles were riding high off a 25-game winning streak, but were roughly swept by Stanford last weekend. With a hit to their RPI, the Seminoles are speculated to just barely have a Regional host spot, unless they are perfect in ACC play.

The Tar Heels bring one strong lineup and have the potential to give FSU’s bullpen a run for their money. Emily LeGette currently leads the ACC in home runs (22), RBI (67), slugging percentage (1.112), total bases (129), and sac-flies (8), and ranks second in single-season program history with 22 home runs, just two away from tying the program record.

Big time road series incoming pic.twitter.com/APX1R90uTK — Carolina Softball (@UNCSoftball) April 17, 2026

No. 19 Washington vs. No. 17 Oregon

April 17-18: B1G+

April 19: Big Ten Network

This is another series that can make big conference moves. The Huskies are undefeated in Big Ten play so far, but they need games to improve RPI if they want a shot at hosting a Regional.

Took care of business at home. Ready to take this show on the road 🔜 pic.twitter.com/UQT2hFAuYU — Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) April 15, 2026

The Ducks have been on an eight-game winning streak and don’t seem to be slowing down with Lyndsey Grein in the circle.