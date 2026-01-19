A Look Back at the 2016 WCWS: Oklahoma Sooners vs. Auburn Tigers

It’s been 10 years since 2016, and reminiscing on the year has taken social media by storm.

In terms of softball, it’s amazing to see how much growth the sport has experienced since. It finally made it back to the Olympics in 2020 for the first time since 2008, and the National Pro Fastpitch (NPF) collapsed, while the Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) revived the professional level.

The Oklahoma Sooners went on a dynasty run, collecting four straight national titles. TTThe Texas Longhorns made history when they finally got their first championship win, and the transfer portal completely transformed college as a whole.

In honor of the trend, why not take a look back at the 2016 Women’s College World Series? Of course, it was the Sooners who came out on top.

Oklahoma Sooners vs. Auburn Tigers

Featuring a roster with eight freshmen, four sophomores, and five seniors, head coach Patty Gasso’s squad grabbed its third national title when it took down Auburn in three thrilling matchups.

In Game 1 of the WCWS Championship Series, freshman Sydney Romero was the hero when she ripped a three-run home run in the third inning, which proved the difference in the 3-2 victory.

Auburn hit a two-run homer in the seventh and threatened to tie the game with two in scoring position, and one out, but freshman Shay Knighten was all speed at first base, knocking down a grounder and making the throw home to halt the run.

Oklahoma Athletics

In Game 2, the Sooners jumped to an early 7-0 lead, but the Tigers found momentum when they put up 11 unanswered runs, forcing the game to eight innings. Auburn’s Emily Carosone was the star of the comeback win when she launched a grand slam in the bottom of the eighth, snapping OU’s 31-game win streak.

With everything on the line in Game 3, ace Paige Parker worked magic in the circle. After the Sooners scored twice in the first inning, Parker went on to throw a complete game with just one run allowed. In the 2-1 defeat, she retired the last 12 batters of the game and was named the Most Outstanding Player of the tournament.

Oklahoma Athletics

It’s phenomenal to see all that Gasso and the Sooners have accomplished since 2016. They repeated in 2017 when they defeated Florida before going on a historic four-straight national title journey from 2021 to 2024.

With only three seniors leaving after 2025, the incoming freshman class is loaded, two standout transfers join the roster, and stars like Ella Parker, Kasidi Pickering, and Nelly McEnroe-Marinas are just getting started.

Will the 2026 season look similar to 2016?

