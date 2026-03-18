Who are the best two-way players in the country at the moment?

64Analytics, ​​a specialized, data-driven platform providing advanced analytics, real-time rankings, and in-depth player/team coverage for NCAA softball, took a deep dive to find out the answer.

If you’ve been paying even an ounce of attention to the 2026 season, these results won’t be shocking. It’s a tight race between three-time NFCA All-American Jordy Frahm and 2024 Pac-12 Freshman of the Year Kaitlyn Terry.

Our friends at @SoftbalAmerica had a request for a review of the best two players in the country.



Heading into play today, there were 53 ladies with >= 50 PAs and >= 20 IP. The two best, from our pull, were Kaitlyn Terry and Jordyn Bahl-Frahm. pic.twitter.com/0WyXsUVpr3 — 64Analytics - Softball (@64Analytics_Sfb) March 15, 2026

Here’s a look at what makes these double threats stand out from the rest of the nation.

Kaitlyn Terry, Texas Tech Red Raiders

The transfer from UCLA is proving to be one of the best offseason grabs by head coach Gerry Glasco.

Though Texas Tech dropped its second game of the season to Arizona, Terry was a catalyst in helping the team clinch the series. Across the weekend, she hit .571 with 13 total bases and a slugging percentage of 1.857. She ripped three homers to record six RBIs.

Second home run of the day for Kaitlyn Terry 🔥#NCAASoftball x 🎥 ESPN+ / @TexasTechSB



pic.twitter.com/Yp0MsZPOzS — NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) March 14, 2026

On the season, she leads the team and sits fourth in the NCAA with a batting average of .574 and has 28 RBIs, five homers, and eight doubles.

As for the circle, Terry has been a force when star NiJaree Canady isn’t throwing. With a 1.98 ERA, she’s collected 72 strikeouts across 56.2 innings to have a perfect 11-0 record. Her best outing came against North Texas when she threw a season-high six innings with five strikeouts.

KT hangs a 0 on the board! pic.twitter.com/511Ztzrk7L — Texas Tech Softball (@TexasTechSB) March 14, 2026

Jordy Frahm, Nebraska Cornhuskers

As one of three captains for the Cornhuskers, Frahm is shaping up to have one of the best seasons of her collegiate career.

In the circle, she has paired with Alexis Jensen and Hannah Camenzind, resulting in an impressive 21-5 start, ranking No. 8 in Softball America’s Top 25 Rankings.

Holding an ERA of 1.58, Frahm has thrown 70.2 innings, recording 97 strikeouts, allowing just four homers, and 62 hits for a record of 7-3. Against Omaha at the beginning of March, she put up her best performance of the season, throwing a complete seven-inning game, allowing just one run with eight strikeouts.

FRAHM SLAMS THE DOOR.



WE TAKE GAME ONE. pic.twitter.com/j1iWT355jz — Nebraska Softball (@HuskerSoftball) March 14, 2026

With six saves on the season, she’s one away from tying the single-season school record (7), set by head coach Rhonda Revelle in 1983.

At the plate, Frahm is second on the team in batting average at .438. She’s launched nine homers, 25 RBIs, four doubles, and a slugging percentage of .850.