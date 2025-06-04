Softball On SI

Appendix G Takes Center Stage: Home Plate Controversy at WCWS Sparks Viral Debate and Cross-Sport Reactions

Teams stand for the National Anthem before game 3 between Texas Tech and Ole Miss at the Women’s College World Series at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, on Thursday, May 29, 2025. / NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

During the Tennessee-UCLA game on Saturday at the Women's College World Series fans became familiar with the term, Appendix G.

With the season on the line, UCLA's Megan Grant blasted a two-out two-run home run to tie the game in the seventh inning. However, it appeared that Grant did not touch home plate, so Tennessee head coach Karen Weekly issued a challenge.

After nearly 10 minutes of review, Grant was called safe, and the run was counted. However, in the replay, it was noticed that Grant came back and touched home plate after her teammates told her to go back and pushed her into home.

In the official NCAA rulebook, it states that if a runner is assisted, it is an automatic out, which brought up another argument.

According to Appendix G, a runner being assisted is not something that is unreviewable.

Tennessee would go on to win the game in extra innings.

This moment sparked debate across social media and it was remembered as the tournament continued.

In the Oklahoma-Texas Tech matchup, after hitting the tying home run, Sooner head coach Patty Gasso appeared to say "touch home plate" as Abigale Dayton rounded third base.

Appendix G also made an appearance in the NCAA Baseball tournament. In the Knoxville Regional matchup between Tennessee and Wake Forest, Tennessee's Levi Clark hit a three-run home run.

When rounding into home, Clark not only slowed down and stomped on the plate, but his teammates pushed him back. Perhaps as a nod to the call made in the Lady Vols softball game.

Before Sunday night, not many knew what Appendix G meant, but now it is a joke across the softball and baseball communities.

SARAH PERSON

Sarah Person was born and raised in Nebraska and has lived there her whole life. She is a recent graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a degree in sports media and broadcasting. She did everything during her time at UNL, including writing, anchoring, broadcasting, and photography. Sarah has had a lifelong passion for sports and is excited to continue that passion through her work for Softball on SI.

