Auburn Softball Senior ‘Made for Moments Like This’ Walks Off Georgia Again

“Super glad I was able to come through for Auburn.” - @MccraryCaitlyn



“She’s made for moments like this.” - @CoachMalveaux



Back-to-back @SEC series wins for @AuburnSoftball, thanks to KK’s GS ⤵️#WarEagle https://t.co/0LOvDD85P9 pic.twitter.com/Y6eCkbwmp5