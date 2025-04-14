Auburn Softball Senior ‘Made for Moments Like This’ Walks Off Georgia Again
KK McCrary is "made for moments like this," according to head coach Chris Malveaux.
For second time in three games, McCrary walked the Auburn Tigers off but on Sunday, it was in grand style.
The senior, who ended Friday night's 11-10 victory with a two-run homer, launched a grand slam, lifting Auburn to an 8-4 win in the rubber match against the Georgia Bulldogs.
McCrary has hit four home runs in her last four games against UGA. Sunday's walk-off marked the first grand slam of her career.
"I just feel super blessed," McCrary said. "I love my team so much. There is no quit in them."
To reiterate McCrary's point, the Tigers lead the nation this season with 19 come-from-behind wins. Sunday also secured back-to-back series wins for Auburn.
“It felt great,” McCrary said. “With that first stretch in SEC play, it was super tough. I tried to be a leader. I felt like I wasn’t playing my best ball and went internal. Just the way that my team has picked me up has pushed me through the season. I’m glad I was able to come through for Auburn.”
The Bulldogs jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning and appeared to be on their way to a win until Amelia Lech homered in the fifth.
Auburn found another way to score in the sixth after Nelia Peralta drew a walk. Icess Tresvik laid down a bunt that forced an errant throw, allowing Peralta to score and cut Georgia’s lead to 3-2.
UGA got a run back in the top of the seventh, and the Tigers flipped the game on its head, scoring six runs in the final frame.
Kylie Brockman led off the seventh with an infield single, Rose Roach was hit by a pitch, and Abbey Smith moved both runners over with a sacrifice bunt. Peralta loaded the bases with another free pass and set the table for AnnaLeaAdams, who came through with a two-run single to tie the game 4-4.
Tresvik loaded the bases again via a walk, providing McCrary with her heroic opportunity.
“We just needed base runners,” said co-head coach Chris Malveaux. “(Kylie) Brockman stepped up, and the offense just trickled from there. Felt like Georgia tried to force some pitches to get us to bite early, but we weren’t going to swing unless it was right down the barrel.
"We worked as many walks as we could, and it worked out to put us in a good spot with AnnaLea (Adams) and a few batters later KK (McCrary). I’m really proud of the team for finding a way to center back one at-bat at a time to put us in a position to score when we needed it.”
Haley Rainey earned the win after tossing the final 3.2 innings, allowing just one run on four hits while striking out two.
Auburn will turn its attention to No. 6 Tennessee for the final road series of the season beginning Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.