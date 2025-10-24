Big 12 Conference Unveils 2026 Softball Schedule
The 2026 Big 12 softball schedule has arrived. The conference unveiled the slate on Thursday, which features all 11 programs facing eight league opponents throughout the season.
Conference play will begin on March 5, with the season’s end set for May 3. Most weekend series will be played Friday through Sunday, but several games featuring BYU are set Thursday through Sunday.
The Big 12 Tournament will feature eight teams this season, a change from previous years, with the championship game played on May 9 at Devon Park in Oklahoma City.
Big 12 Schedule
March 5-8
BYU at Arizona State
UCF at Oklahoma State
Iowa State at Baylor
Texas Tech at Houston
Utah at Arizona State
March 12-15
Arizona at Texas Tech
Baylor at UCF
Kansas at Houston
Oklahoma State at Arizona State
March 19-22
Arizona State at Arizona
BYU at Oklahoma State
Houston at Iowa State
Texas Tech at UCF
Utah at Kansas
March 26-29
Baylor at Arizona
UCF at Houston
Iowa State at Texas Tech
Kansas at BYU
Oklahoma State at Utah
April 2-5
Arizona at Iowa State
Arizona State at Kansas
BYU at Texas Tech
Houston at Baylor
Utah at UCF
April 9-12
Baylor at Kansas
UCF at Arizona State
Houston at BYU
Oklahoma State at Iowa State
Texas Tech at Utah
April 16-19
Arizona at Oklahoma State
Arizona State at Houston
Iowa State at BYU
Kansas at UCF
Utah at Baylor
April 23-26
BYU at Utah
Houston at Arizona
Iowa State at Kansas
Oklahoma State at Baylor
Texas Tech at Arizona State
April 30-May 3
Arizona at Utah
Arizona State at BYU
Baylor at Texas Tech
UCF at Iowa State
Kansas at Oklahoma State
May 7-9
Big 12 Softball Tournament
Who will be the powerhouse of the Big 12 in 2026?
The Texas Tech Raiders were the stars of the Big 12 in 2025, when they claimed the league’s regular season and championship titles. They went on a historic run, claiming the first-ever Big 12 titles, made their first NCAA Super Regional appearance, and advanced to the Women’s College World Series (WCWS) for the first time in program history before landing runners-up in the Championship Series.
Arizona, Arizona State, UCF, and Oklahoma State were strong representatives of the conference as well during the 2025 NCAA Tournament. The Wilcats, Knights, and Cowgirls all reached the Regional Finals.
This offseason, though, both Texas Tech and Arizona packed a punch, landing in the top 10 of Softball America’s Transfer Class Rankings.
Head coach Gerry Glasco and the Red Raiders shocked the nation when seven of the hottest players in college softball, many of whom are All-Americans, announced their transfer to Lubbock.
Undoubtedly, Texas Tech is stopping at nothing to grab its first national title in program history in 2026. This talent-filled roster is being assembled around ace and Big 12 Female Player of the Year NiJaree Canady, who heads into her senior year.
An issue the Red Raiders may run into when heading into conference play is the potential of not being prepared. This fall, and in the announcement of the popular Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic that will take place in February, several top teams have refused to play the runners-up, forcing them to face less competition.
As for Arizona, 10 players left the team after an upsetting loss to Ole Miss at home in the Tucson Regional of the NCAA Tournament.
Caitlin Lowe and her staff hit the transfer portal hard to make replacements for starters, Dakota Kennedy and Kaiah Altymeyer. The roster’s additions include a Big East Player of the Year, an All-Big 12 honoree, and two arms from the Big Ten.
The Red Raiders and Wildcats led the Big 12 standings by far in 2025, with Texas Tech holding a 20-4 record and Arizona at 17-7.