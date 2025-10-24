Softball On SI

Big 12 Conference Unveils 2026 Softball Schedule

Nicole Reitz

Texas Tech's NiJaree Canady runs to first base during an intrasquad softball scrimmage, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, at Rocky Johnson Field.
Texas Tech's NiJaree Canady runs to first base during an intrasquad softball scrimmage, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, at Rocky Johnson Field. / Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2026 Big 12 softball schedule has arrived. The conference unveiled the slate on Thursday, which features all 11 programs facing eight league opponents throughout the season. 

Conference play will begin on March 5, with the season’s end set for May 3. Most weekend series will be played Friday through Sunday, but several games featuring BYU are set Thursday through Sunday. 

The Big 12 Tournament will feature eight teams this season, a change from previous years, with the championship game played on May 9 at Devon Park in Oklahoma City. 

Big 12 Schedule 

March 5-8

BYU at Arizona State

UCF at Oklahoma State

Iowa State at Baylor

Texas Tech at Houston

Utah at Arizona State

March 12-15

Arizona at Texas Tech

Baylor at UCF

Kansas at Houston

Oklahoma State at Arizona State

March 19-22

Arizona State at Arizona

BYU at Oklahoma State

Houston at Iowa State

Texas Tech at UCF

Utah at Kansas

March 26-29

Baylor at Arizona

UCF at Houston

Iowa State at Texas Tech

Kansas at BYU

Oklahoma State at Utah

April 2-5

Arizona at Iowa State

Arizona State at Kansas

BYU at Texas Tech

Houston at Baylor

Utah at UCF

April 9-12

Baylor at Kansas

UCF at Arizona State

Houston at BYU

Oklahoma State at Iowa State

Texas Tech at Utah

April 16-19

Arizona at Oklahoma State

Arizona State at Houston

Iowa State at BYU

Kansas at UCF

Utah at Baylor

April 23-26

BYU at Utah

Houston at Arizona

Iowa State at Kansas

Oklahoma State at Baylor

Texas Tech at Arizona State

April 30-May 3

Arizona at Utah

Arizona State at BYU

Baylor at Texas Tech

UCF at Iowa State

Kansas at Oklahoma State

May 7-9

Big 12 Softball Tournament 

Who will be the powerhouse of the Big 12 in 2026? 

The Texas Tech Raiders were the stars of the Big 12 in 2025, when they claimed the league’s regular season and championship titles. They went on a historic run, claiming the first-ever Big 12 titles, made their first NCAA Super Regional appearance, and advanced to the Women’s College World Series (WCWS) for the first time in program history before landing runners-up in the Championship Series. 

A woman in a red and white softball uniform runs to home plate.
Jun 6, 2025; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders outfielder Mihyia Davis (42) yells after scoring a run in the fifth inning against the Texas Longhorns during game three of the NCAA Softball Women's College World Series finals at Devon Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images / Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

Arizona, Arizona State, UCF, and Oklahoma State were strong representatives of the conference as well during the 2025 NCAA Tournament. The Wilcats, Knights, and Cowgirls all reached the Regional Finals. 

This offseason, though, both Texas Tech and Arizona packed a punch, landing in the top 10 of Softball America’s Transfer Class Rankings

Head coach Gerry Glasco and the Red Raiders shocked the nation when seven of the hottest players in college softball, many of whom are All-Americans, announced their transfer to Lubbock. 

Undoubtedly, Texas Tech is stopping at nothing to grab its first national title in program history in 2026. This talent-filled roster is being assembled around ace and Big 12 Female Player of the Year NiJaree Canady, who heads into her senior year. 

An issue the Red Raiders may run into when heading into conference play is the potential of not being prepared. This fall, and in the announcement of the popular Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic that will take place in February, several top teams have refused to play the runners-up, forcing them to face less competition. 

As for Arizona, 10 players left the team after an upsetting loss to Ole Miss at home in the Tucson Regional of the NCAA Tournament. 

Women in red, white, and blue softball jerseys stand in around the pitcher's mound and smile.
Arizona Athletics

Caitlin Lowe and her staff hit the transfer portal hard to make replacements for starters, Dakota Kennedy and Kaiah Altymeyer. The roster’s additions include a Big East Player of the Year, an All-Big 12 honoree, and two arms from the Big Ten.

The Red Raiders and Wildcats led the Big 12 standings by far in 2025, with Texas Tech holding a 20-4 record and Arizona at 17-7. 

