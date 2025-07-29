Why Texas Tech Softball’s Transfer Class Ranks No.1
The Texas Tech Red Raiders certainly shocked the nation when they pulled some of the biggest names out of the transfer portal this offseason. Softball America ranked them No.1 in its transfer class rankings, and rightfully so. Grabbing seven of the hottest players in college softball, including several All-Americans, would put anyone at the top of the list.
As runners-up in the 2025 Women’s College World Series (WCWS), the Red Raiders have assembled a talent-filled roster around ace NiJaree Canady, who heads into her senior year. Undoubtedly, Texas Tech is stopping at nothing to grab its first national title in program history in 2026.
"We wanted to add depth and experience in as many places as possible as we try to win the National Championship this coming season," head coach Gerry Glasco said in a press release. "Obviously it will be very difficult to improve upon our 2025 season, but as a staff we feel like we have made tremendous improvements as we enter our second season at Texas Tech."
Here’s a deep dive into what players are joining Lubbock and what to expect in the coming season.
Transferred In:
- Taylor Pannell (Tennessee)
- Kaitlyn Terry (UCLA)
- Jazzy Burns (Ohio State)
- Mia Williams (Florida)
- Desirae Spearman (New Mexico State)
- Lagi Quiroga (Cal)
- Jackie Lis (Southern Illinois)
Williams, Pannell, and Terry all played in the WCWS last season, while Burns and Quiroga played in the NCAA Regionals. Aside from the postseason experience, the newcomers add tremendous power to Glasco's lineup as the seven athletes combined hit 105 home runs last season.
Taylor Pannell
As a standout in the infield for Tennessee the last two seasons, the All-American led the Vols in multiple categories, including batting average (.398), runs (56), hits (73), and RBIs (65). She was second on the team in home runs with 18 and boasted a .754 slugging percentage, playing a significant role in the Vols' appearance at the WCWS. Her double, triple, and home run totals jumped from 2024 while her batting average went from .294 to .398.
Kaitlyn Terry
In two years as a Bruin, the left-handed pitcher owns a 2.50 ERA with 41 wins and 333 strikeouts in 330 innings of work. She posted a .257 batting average this season, with 10 extra-base hits, 24 RBIs, and 30 runs scored.
Jazzy Burns
The catcher had a breakout year for the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2025, hitting 25 homers that ranked fourth in the nation and was a single-season Big Ten and Ohio State program record. Her .455 batting average went along with 75 hits, 51 runs, and 72 RBIs.
She played a massive role in Ohio State’s record-breaking year that led the nation with 147 home runs, runs scored, runs scored per game, and slugging percentage.
These fabulous numbers earned her NFCA First-Team All-American honors.
Mia Williams
The starting second baseman for the Gators also had a breakout year during her sophomore season in 2025. She carried a .355 batting average with 10 doubles, 19 home runs, and 44 RBIs.
She owns a .271 career batting average with 25 home runs, 62 RBIs, 83 runs scored, 12 doubles, and 17 stolen bases.
Desirae Spearman
Named the 2024 CUSA Freshman and Player of the Year with New Mexico State, the two-way player holds a 3.38 career ERA with 193 strikeouts and 38 home runs, and 90 RBIs.
Her .430 batting average this past season set a program record, and her .606 on-base percentage and .977 slugging percentage were both ranked fifth in the country.
Lagi Quiroga
Starting all 58 games for Cal during her sophomore season, Quiroga hit 12 home runs, 13 doubles, and 44 RBIs. Though mainly in the catcher position, she has much experience playing anywhere on the diamond, making her a versatile defender.
Over her two-year career, she has collected 109 hits, 20 doubles, 28 home runs, and 75 RBIs. As a freshman, she was named to the All-Pac 12 Freshman Team.
Jackie Lis
Headed into her senior year, Lis was a three-time All-MVC First team selection as a Saluki and was named MVC Player of the Year in 2024. Starting in all 164 games, has has hit .340 or better in all three seasons, posting double-digit home runs each year.
Over her career, she holds a .353 batting average with 141 RBIs and 95 walks.