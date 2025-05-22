Who’s Going to OKC? Our NCAA Softball Super Regional Picks for the WCWS
How sweet it is to be one of the last 16 teams standing in the NCAA Division I Softball Tournament.
With a splash of new to go along with traditional programs, the weekend's games are sure to be exciting. The winners of each three-game series will earn one of eight bids to compete at the Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City.
Two of the Super Regional sites begin Thursday while the other six start on Friday.
Who will move on? Here are the predictions from the staff at Softball On SI:
Norman Super Regional: Alabama at Oklahoma
Maren Angus-Coombs: Oklahoma
Nicole Reitz: Oklahoma
Allison Smith: Oklahoma
Sarah Person: Oklahoma
Katie Burkhart-Gooch: Oklahoma
Bill Enright: Oklahoma
Gainesville Super Regional: Georgia at Florida
Maren: Florida
Nicole: Florida
Allison: Georgia
Sarah: Florida
Katie: Florida
Bill: Georgia
Fayetteville Super Regional: Ole Miss at Arkansas
Maren: Arkansas
Nicole: Arkansas
Allison: Arkansas
Sarah: Arkansas
Katie: Ole Miss
Bill: Ole Miss
Tallahassee Super Regional: Texas Tech at Florida State
Maren: Florida State
Nicole: Florida State
Allison: Texas Tech
Sarah: Texas Tech
Katie: Texas Tech
Bill: Texas Tech
Austin Super Regional: Clemson at Texas
Maren: Texas
Nicole: Texas
Allison: Texas
Sarah: Texas
Katie: Clemson
Bill: Texas
Knoxville Super Regional: Nebraska at Tennessee
Maren: Nebraska
Nicole: Tennessee
Allison: Nebraska
Sarah: Nebraska
Katie: Nebraska
Bill: Tennessee
Columbia Super Regional: UCLA at South Carolina
Maren: UCLA
Nicole: South Carolina
Allison: UCLA
Sarah: UCLA
Katie: UCLA
Bill: UCLA
Eugene Super Regional: Liberty at Oregon
Maren: Liberty
Nicole: Liberty
Allison: Oregon
Sarah: Liberty
Katie: Liberty
Bill: Oregon