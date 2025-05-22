Softball On SI

Who’s Going to OKC? Our NCAA Softball Super Regional Picks for the WCWS

Maren Angus-Coombs

Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso gestures to fans as she walks on the field before Game 2 of the NCAA softball Women's College World Series Championship Series game between the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, Thursday, June 6, 2024.
How sweet it is to be one of the last 16 teams standing in the NCAA Division I Softball Tournament.

With a splash of new to go along with traditional programs, the weekend's games are sure to be exciting. The winners of each three-game series will earn one of eight bids to compete at the Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City.

Two of the Super Regional sites begin Thursday while the other six start on Friday.

Who will move on? Here are the predictions from the staff at Softball On SI:

Norman Super Regional: Alabama at Oklahoma

Maren Angus-Coombs: Oklahoma
Nicole Reitz: Oklahoma
Allison Smith: Oklahoma
Sarah Person: Oklahoma
Katie Burkhart-Gooch: Oklahoma
Bill Enright: Oklahoma

Gainesville Super Regional: Georgia at Florida

Maren: Florida
Nicole: Florida
Allison: Georgia
Sarah: Florida
Katie: Florida
Bill: Georgia

Fayetteville Super Regional: Ole Miss at Arkansas

Maren: Arkansas
Nicole: Arkansas
Allison: Arkansas
Sarah: Arkansas
Katie: Ole Miss
Bill: Ole Miss

Tallahassee Super Regional: Texas Tech at Florida State

Maren: Florida State
Nicole: Florida State
Allison: Texas Tech
Sarah: Texas Tech
Katie: Texas Tech
Bill: Texas Tech

Austin Super Regional: Clemson at Texas

Maren: Texas
Nicole: Texas
Allison: Texas
Sarah: Texas
Katie: Clemson
Bill: Texas

Knoxville Super Regional: Nebraska at Tennessee

Maren: Nebraska
Nicole: Tennessee
Allison: Nebraska
Sarah: Nebraska
Katie: Nebraska
Bill: Tennessee

Columbia Super Regional: UCLA at South Carolina

Maren: UCLA
Nicole: South Carolina
Allison: UCLA
Sarah: UCLA
Katie: UCLA
Bill: UCLA

Eugene Super Regional: Liberty at Oregon

Maren: Liberty
Nicole: Liberty
Allison: Oregon
Sarah: Liberty
Katie: Liberty
Bill: Oregon

