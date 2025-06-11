Creighton Softball Breaks Ground on Brand New Facility
As college softball continues to grow, we continuously see sold-out stadiums and record-breaking viewership that have kick-started the flow of investments around the country.
For the Creighton Bluejays softball program, the university is giving them a brand new state-of-the-art home, expected to be ready for action this fall.
After back-to-back seasons hitting a 30-win mark for the first time in 15 years, and reaching the Big East Tournament title game two seasons in a row, it was time for the school to put more emphasis on the talented sport.
The 79,000-square-foot complex will provide a first-class experience for the athletes, enhance the gameday experience for the players and fans, and offer expanded recreational opportunities for students and the community.
With an all-turf surface, a 30-foot-tall digital video board, an LED lighting system, multiple bullpens, and expanded dugouts, this will be a major upgrade from the field the Blue Jays have been playing on since 1988.
To accommodate an expected larger crowd, 299 fixed seats are being added, while restrooms and concession stands will be located near the entrance of the stadium.
Alongside the baseball field, this project is set to be funded by a combination of public and private support. The State of Nebraska’s Shovel-Ready Fund granted $30 million to support the complex, while The College World Series of Omaha, Inc., contributed an additional $2 million toward the baseball practice field.
“This magnificent new stadium represents a historic investment in our program and a renewed commitment to Creighton students and the Omaha community,” head coach Krista Wood said in Creighton’s press release. “Our institution continues to provide every necessary resource to ensure our student-athletes become the very best versions of themselves, and we could not be more excited to take the field at this new facility for the first time this fall.”
The Bluejays will officially make their debut in their new home during the 2026 spring season.