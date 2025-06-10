Arizona Adds 4 Transfers, Including Sister of OU Softball Legend
The Arizona Wildcats are packing a punch in the transfer portal.
Four standouts, including outfielder Tele Jennings, infielder Sereniti Trice, outfielder Addison Duke, and pitcher Jenae Berry, are headed to Tucson, according to Jennings' Instagram post.
Jennings, the sister of Oklahoma softball star Tiare Jennings, is coming from the University of San Diego. She appeared in 36 games in 2025, starting 26 of them at both corner outfield positions. With a .203 batting average, she scored 10 runs and contributed eight RBIs. As a sophomore, she’ll have two years left with Arizona.
Trice had quite the debut season with Iowa State. Starting every game at second base, she held the highest fielding percentage of any Cyclone fielder who had 100-plus chances. As the leadoff hitter, she tied for the second-best batting average of the team (.354) and had the second-most hits (63), while leading the team in stolen bases. Her outstanding first year earned her the All-Big 12 Second Team and made her a unanimous Big 12 All-Freshman honoree.
In her debut season, Duke did not receive many opportunities at Ole Miss this year. The lefty made two starts and had 16 at-bats. She hit .375 and drew two walks, scoring 12 runs for the Rebels. After seeing Ole Miss move on to Super Regionals, she’ll head back to her home state and look for new opportunities with the Wildcats.
Berry, who spent one season at Indiana, went 8-6 with a 4.60 ERA, allowing 64 hits in 62 innings with 26 walks and 34 strikeouts. While Arizona has lost most of its pitching this offseason due to Devyn Netz, Miranda Stoddard, and Saya Swain graduating, and Aissa Silva, Brooke Mannon, Ryan Maddox and Sydney Somerndike hitting the portal, Berry’s arm is a huge get for the Wildcats.