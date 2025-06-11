Mississippi State Softball Adds Third Pitcher Through Transfer Portal
The Mississippi State Bulldogs continue to load the bullpen.
Leila Ammon, a two-way player out of Middle Tennessee State University, took to X on Wednesday to announce that she is headed to Starkville.
In her debut season, Ammon had a team-best 3.12 ERA across 136.2 innings pitched. She struck out 91 batters, held opponents to a .283 batting average, and recorded eight complete games. She even tossed a complete-game outing against Mississippi State to hold them to two runs in March.
Ranked third in the conference in innings pitched, seventh in strikeouts, and seventh in complete games, she landed on the Conference USA All-Freshman Team.
At the plate, Ammon batted .227 with 10 hits, four runs, and one homer. She will have three years of eligibility left with the Bulldogs.
With Alyssa Faircloth and Peja Goold transferring to the Bulldogs' pitching staff as well, Ammon is joining one fierce group of talent.