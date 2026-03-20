UCLA, Nebraska Lead in Softball America’s Big Ten Power Rankings

After two weeks of Big Ten conference action, many teams are in good standing to appear in the Women’s College World Series (WCWS).

Softball America released updated Big Ten power rankings on Thursday, ahead of Week 7, revealing just how close the competition is.

Take a look at the Top 5 teams, and visit Softball America for the full list.

Softball America Top 5 Big Ten Teams

UCLA (25-3, 6-0) Nebraska (21-5, 3-0) Oregon (21-7, 3-0) Washington (22-6, 6-0) Purdue (22-6, 3-0)

UCLA Bruins

The Bruins just simply can’t stop hitting the ball. They're on a 19-game winning streak led offensively by Megan Grant and Jordan Woolery, who are both hitting over .530, combining for 39 home runs and 109 RBIs. The duo is ranked sixth and seventh in the league for batting average, and second and third for homers.

Meanwhile, sophomores Kaniya Bragg, Aleena Garcia, and Rylee Slimp have stepped up greatly in their second years to fill out the rest of the lineup. The Bruins' offense is currently averaging 11 runs per game.

As for the mound, not much help is behind ace Taylor Tinsley, but she has been incredible nonetheless. In the run-rule sweep of Michigan State last weekend, she pitched a complete game with five strikeouts to earn her 14th win of the season. She only allowed two runs on six hits and one walk.

No. 7 UCLA (25-3, 6-0 Big Ten) picked up its second @B1GSoftball series sweep of the season, run-ruling Michigan State for a third time on Sunday.



Recap: https://t.co/semmAzViod

Highlights: https://t.co/tkLibr3ZJ4 pic.twitter.com/LsP8mAlfUy — UCLA Softball (@UCLASoftball) March 15, 2026

The two-way trio of Jordy Frahm, Alexis Jensen, and Hannah Camenzind is one dangerous threat to opponents in all areas and has put the Cornhuskers in a great position, ranking-wise.

Nebraska is on a 10-game winning streak and has won 17 of its last 18 games. Across that stretch, Jensen owns a batting average of .583 across 12 at-bats and hit her first career homer in last weekend’s series against Michigan. Frahm is hitting .500 with six extra-base hits and nine RBIs. Camenzind raked 15 RBIs with three doubles and 11 hits.

As for the mound, the three have collected an ERA of 1.91 in the last 10 games and have struck out 86 batters while allowing just 16 walks.

Oregon Ducks

The Ducks didn’t have the perfect start to the season like expected, but the offense has started to bounce back greatly.

Transfer Elon Butler has 30 RBIs over the last 15 games and is hitting .542 with nine doubles and six home runs across that span. She drove in eight runs during the series against Penn State and now leads the conference in doubles (12).

Ace Lyndsey Grein is back for her senior year and leads the conference in WHIP (0.90) and fewest hits allowed per seven innings pitched (3.86). She’s also third in both wins (11) and strikeouts (80).

The Ducks now face Purdue, which is off a program-best 14-game win streak.