Eugene Super Regional: Schedule & Updates
The 2025 NCAA Softball Eugene Super Regional features a compelling matchup between No. 16 seed Oregon and Liberty University, with a Women’s College World Series berth on the line.
Oregon (51–8) advanced after sweeping Stanford in the regional final, highlighted by a walk-off three-run homer from senior Dezianna Patmon. The Ducks, led by head coach Melyssa Lombardi, are seeking their first WCWS appearance since 2018.
Liberty (50–13) made history by upsetting No. 1 overall seed Texas A&M in the College Station Regional, marking the first time a top seed has been ousted in Regionals by an unranked opponent. Senior outfielder Rachel Roupe powered the Flames with two home runs and four RBIs in the decisive game.
The best-of-three series begins Friday, May 23, at 10 p.m. ET on ESPNU, with Game 2 scheduled for Saturday at 7 p.m. ET. If necessary, Game 3 will be played on Sunday, with time and broadcast details to be announced.
All games will take place at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. The winner will advance to the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City, starting May 29.