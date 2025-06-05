Softball On SI

First Pitch of WCWS Finals Game 2 Delayed Due to Weather

A softball glove with softballs is pictured before Game 1 of the Women's College World Series championship series between the Texas Longhorns at Texas Tech Red Raiders at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, Wednesday, June 4, 2025. Texas won 2-1.
Well, it wouldn’t be the Women’s College World Series if we didn’t have weather issues in Oklahoma City.

Thursday’s Game 2 was scheduled to start at 7 p.m. CT, but now with severe weather in the area, there’s at least going to be a 45-minute delay. 

The NCAA is alerting that gates will open no later than 7 p.m. CT and the first pitch time will be 7:50 p.m. CT.

A confirmed first pitch time will be provided eventually. 

According to the Weather Channel, a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect in Oklahoma City until 8 p.m. CT.

