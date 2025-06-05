First Pitch of WCWS Finals Game 2 Delayed Due to Weather
Well, it wouldn’t be the Women’s College World Series if we didn’t have weather issues in Oklahoma City.
Thursday’s Game 2 was scheduled to start at 7 p.m. CT, but now with severe weather in the area, there’s at least going to be a 45-minute delay.
The NCAA is alerting that gates will open no later than 7 p.m. CT and the first pitch time will be 7:50 p.m. CT.
A confirmed first pitch time will be provided eventually.
According to the Weather Channel, a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect in Oklahoma City until 8 p.m. CT.
More News: WCWS Championship Series: Botched Intentional Walk Gives Texas Softball Game 1 Win
More News: College Softball Coaches Sound Off on Brutal Obstruction Call in WCWS Finals Game 1
More News: Teagan Kavan Ties Cat Osterman for Most Career Wins in WCWS History at Texas
Published |Modified