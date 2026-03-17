Florida State's Anna Hinde Gets Real About Viral Hit-By-Pitch on Softball On SI Podcast

Anna HInde saw an opportunity and she took it.

The Florida State freshman was hit by a pitch in the first inning of Sunday's 11-6 win over Syracuse at JoAnn Graf Field and became an instant internet sensation.

Way to wear that one Anna😂😂😂😂



📺ACCNX#Team43 pic.twitter.com/8k8IPkAuyo — Florida State Softball 🥎 (@FSU_Softball) March 15, 2026

The viral moment was captured and shared on social media thousands of times because of its bowling ball action. Syracuse pitcher Julianna Verni appeared to hit her hip during her windup and the ball slipped from her hand and rolled slowly toward Hinde.

In softball, the batter has a right to the box and doesn't have to move out of the way, so, Hinde stood there and let the ball hit her left foot.

Hinde took her base and then Ashtyn Danley hit a grand slam to put the Seminoles up 6-0.

"One hundred percent, it was the most free base I'll ever take and I will take it all day, everyday," Hinde said on Tuesday's episode of The Softball On SI Podcast. "I've been icing it, don't worry. We are moving and grooving now."

Hinde laughed off the hit-by-pitch but acknowledged that her phone has been blowing up since the internet grabbed a hold of the clip with friends and family asking her if she has been resting or if the doctor has cleared her to play yet.

"It's been awesome," Hinde laughed about the social media attention. "It has been really funny."

Anna Hinde: gets hit by a pitch

Internet: loses it 😂



She broke it all down + talked @FSU_Softball Team 43, Isa Torres & alumni weekend on the Softball On SI podcast



See the full interview here: https://t.co/N1PJ9DwPDg pic.twitter.com/Q4hcVMW1Wg — Softball OnSI (@SoftballOnSI) March 17, 2026

What might be even funnier than the play itself is the fact that it was her first career hit-by-pitch.

FSU went on to sweep the Orange and improved to 25-4 on the season. The Seminoles' 3-0 record in ACC play also has them sitting atop the conference standings.

The Seminoles scored 36 runs in the three-game series, which is the highest run total in an ACC series since scoring 40 against Pitt in 2024.

Hinde, a native of Charlotte, N.C., was named a Freshman to Watch by Softball America ahead of the 2026 season and has proven why. She has started all 29 games for the Seminoles and is batting .348 with three doubles, four home runs, 12 runs scored, and 17 runs batted in.

Before FSU, Hinde was the 2025 North Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year after she hit .679 with seven home runs and 28 RBIs for Charlotte Christian en route to a State Championship. She was a First Team All-State honoree, First Team All-Conference honoree, and First Team NCSAA All-American and holds school records for career hits, home runs, and single-season records for batting average, runs, and walks.

The full interview with Anna Hinde is available on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.