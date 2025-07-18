Former BYU Softball All-American Opens Up About Divorce, Journey Through Adversity
Libby Sugg cruised through BYU’s record books during her four-year career from 2016 to 2019.
The starting catcher all four years and a 2018 NFCA Third Team All-American finished her career at No.1 in program history with sacrifice flies (15), No. 2 in doubles (47) and RBIs (211), No.3 in slugging percentage (.666), chances (1206) and putouts (1119). She was No. 4 in homers (49), total bases (420), and walks (106).
As a senior, Sugg even ranked among active career leaders at No. 4 in RBIs, No. 10 in home runs, No. 13 in total bases, and No. 20 in doubles.
It couldn’t get much better for the Tennessee native on the field. But while her softball life was thriving, her personal life was seeing one of its lowest moments.
Married to her husband, Gareth, in the summer of her junior year in 2018 in the Provo City Center Temple, divorce was quickly on the rise during her senior season, a time that should have been spent soaking up the last of her collegiate days.
"During my senior season on the BYU softball team, I faced one of the most challenging times in my life as I went through my divorce,” Sugg detailed to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. “After only one year of marriage, I felt the weight of the world’s expectations. It was hard to understand how everything I had once hoped for was now changing.”
Despite it all, she kept moving forward. During her final season with the Cougars, she was named to the All-West Coast Conference Second Team, named College Sports Madness Conference Player of the Week, and was drafted ninth overall in the Softball America Association draft to the E1 Pro Ballers of Mobile, Alabama.
Through keeping the faith she found at BYU and in the Mormon religion, she is now having the time of her life on the diamond in her overseas career. Playing in Italy, Holland, and Spain, she currently plays in Austria.
"Going through my divorce has been far from easy, but I now see how it has led me to where I am today—with my new support system and, eventually, playing softball overseas," Sugg detailed to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.”This journey has brought me tremendous growth and a deeper understanding of God's love. I am stronger and more aware of who I am and what I want for my future. I've also gained a deeper knowledge of a God who is always by my side."