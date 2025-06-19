Softball On SI

NFCA Reveals College Softball Coaching Staff of the Year

Jun 5, 2025; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Mike White and Texas Tech Red Raiders head coach Gerry Glasco shake hands before game two of the NCAA Softball Women's College World Series finals at Devon Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images
The NFCA has announced its coaching staff of the year, and the honor goes to Texas, which won the 2025 Women's College World Series.

The selection comes as no surprise. Head coach Mike White, associate head coach Steve Singleton, and assistant coaches Pattie Ruth Taylor and Kristen Zaleski led the Longhorns to their first NCAA championship in program history.

This is the second time the staff has won the award with the last time being in 2003.

Texas set a single-season record for most wins finishing with a final record of 56-12. This passed the previous record of 55 wins which was set by the 2006 and 2024 teams. They were also the first SEC team to win the WCWS since Florida in 2015.

The Longhorns were first in Division I with 630 hits, second in RBIs (460), third in batting average (.352), and runs scored (486).

They also had three NFCA All-American selections in Reece Atwood, Teagan Kavan, and Mia Scott with Atwood being named catcher of the year by the NFCA.

SARAH PERSON

Sarah Person was born and raised in Nebraska and has lived there her whole life. She is a recent graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a degree in sports media and broadcasting. She did everything during her time at UNL, including writing, anchoring, broadcasting, and photography. Sarah has had a lifelong passion for sports and is excited to continue that passion through her work for Softball on SI.

