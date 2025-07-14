Former FSU Softball Star Joins FGCU Coaching Staff
Florida Gulf Coast first-year head coach Lindsay Fico has made a huge addition to her coaching staff, announcing the addition of former Florida State infielder Devyn Flaherty.
Last season, Flaherty coached with Fico at Mercer, who was hired by FGCU in late May. She follows Fico to revamp the Eagles program.
For Flaherty, this is a chance to return home to Florida and be closer to her family.
"There is something special about being back in Florida - it feels like home and the perfect place to grow in the next chapter," Flaherty said via press release. "It's an honor to be a part of a program with such a strong culture, talented student-athletes, and a clear vision for success. I can't wait to get to work and be a part of something very special in Fort Myers."
This is another off-season move of former FSU staff that is impacting softball programs around the country.
Flaherty was part of the Seminole squad led by Hall of Fame coach Lonni Alameda from 2020-2024 where she appeared in two Women's College World Series championship series against the Oklahoma Sooners.
While at Florida State, Flaherty was a 2021 All ACC Freshman, All-ACC Team Member, 2022 All-ACC Second Team and All-ACC Tournament Team, 2023 All-ACC Second Team and 2023 NFCA Southeast Region All-Region Third Team and 2024 All-ACC Second Team player.
Flaherty hit a career .322 in a Seminole uniform with 190 runs, 252 hits, 17 home runs, 121 RBIs while maintaining a slugging percentage of .462.