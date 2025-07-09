Former UCLA Softball Pitcher Joins Utah State Coaching Staff
Former UCLA Bruins right-hander Jada Cecil joined the coaching staff at Utah State, according to a press release on Tuesday.
Cecil joins the Aggies after two seasons at UCLA and two highly decorated seasons at UC San Diego. She joins a former UCSD teammate, Shelby Thompson, and first-year assistant Jared McDonald on Todd Judge's staff.
Before transferring to UCLA, Cecil was twice named to the all-Big West first team and NFCA all-West Region teams. She was also named the 2022 Big West Pitcher of the Year.
With the Tritons, Cecil went 31-15 in the circle with a 1.92 ERA and 405 strikeouts over 335.0 innings pitched. She spalshed down her freshman season with a 20-5 record, a 1.88 ERA and a program-record 234 strikeouts as a true freshman.
Cecil's time in the circle at UCLA significantly diminished. As a junior in 2024, she was 3-1 across eight appearances with an ERA of 9.10.
However, her senior season was a memorable one thanks to her first-career no-hitter against Long Beach State on April 22.
"(My team's reaction and celebration) was definitely special, and it meant a lot to me just because I know they're so happy for me," Cecil said after that game. "Obviously, I'm happy for all their successes, too. To have that reciprocated tonight felt amazing."
Cecil finished her final season at UCLA with a record of 4-0, an ERA of 1.22 across 28.2 innings.
The recent college graduate attended Temecula Valley High School where she was named the Southwestern League Pitcher of the Year her senior season in 2021. She recorded a 1.23 ERA with 169 strikeouts and a 0.60 WHIP over 93.0 innings her senior year.