FSU Softball Pitcher Explains Why She Didn’t Enter the Transfer Portal

Makenna Reid arrived at Florida State with aspirations of pitching on softball's biggest stage, and for a moment during her freshman season, she had that.

Reid was handed the ball for a rare start in 2023 at the Women's College World Series. She was rewarded for the hard work that earned her a 13-0 record and a 0.97 earned run average across 43 appearances. It was just her fourth start.

Since then, Reid has seen her workload decrease. She made 31 appearances as a sophomore and only 12 last year.

But instead of running, the left-handed pitcher looked in the mirror.

"A lot of people told me to transfer after last year, where I didn't get as many innings as maybe I wanted," Reid told Fastpitch Wire's Charles Mays in a recent podcast interview. "But at the end of the day, it also comes down to you as a player, and I knew I could have done so much more to maybe (increase) my pitching time, or the outcome of those games would have been different.

"A change of environment wasn't going to do anything for me. I honestly needed to change as a person and a player to do that, and I want to graduate from Florida State."

As a junior, Reid saw her playing time drop off a cliff compared to where she was as a freshman. She only appeared in 12 games, made 10 starts, and finished with a record of 3-2 and a 1.81 ERA across 27 innings.

Only one pitcher threw fewer innings than the Oregon native.

Reid's ability to drown out the noise from those who encouraged her to leave Florida State might have her right where she needs to be to finish out her collegiate career.

The Seminoles are loaded with pitching, bringing in seven this season, but Reid is the only senior. Juniors Ashtyn Danley and Mimi Gooden, and sophomore Jazzy Francik are the only others who aren't freshmen. It's the experience and leadership of the upperclassmen that will help freshmen

Bella Dimitrijevic, Marlee Gaskell, and Averi Dockery adjust to the college game.

From the 2025 pitching staff, four are returning this spring. Danley and Francik are expected to take the bulk of the innings but Reid could insert herself back into a similar role from her first two season with her new attitude and mindset.

Reid and the Seminoles open the season with the JoAnne Graf Classic on Feb. 5 against Stamford.

