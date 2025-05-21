Gainesville Super Regional: Schedule & Updates
The 2025 NCAA Softball Super Regionals feature a compelling SEC rivalry as the No. 3 national seed Florida Gators host the Georgia Bulldogs in Gainesville.
Florida, with a 46–14 record, advanced by sweeping the Gainesville Regional, including a decisive 8–0 victory over Mercer. Georgia earned its spot by eliminating Duke in a winner-take-all game, setting the stage for this high-stakes series.
The series begins Friday, May 23, at 11 a.m. ET at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium and will be broadcast on ESPN2. Both teams aim to secure a berth in the Women’s College World Series, adding intensity to this storied rivalry.
The winner will advance to the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City, starting May 29.
Game 1: 11 am ET Friday, May 24 (ESPNU)
Game 2: 11 am ET Saturday, May 25
Game 3: (if necessary) TBD
