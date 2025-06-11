Former UCLA Standouts shine in Bandits Rout over the Talons
UCLA is one of the premiere college softball programs in the country, but now their former players are making a name for themselves in the professional game.
That was the case on Tuesday night as Bubba Nickles (Camarena) and Delanie Wisz combined for two runs, two hits, and three RBIs, including a homer to lead The Bandits to a 8-0 win over The Talons.
The Bandits got the offense going early with a solo home run from Nickles to put them up 1-0 in the first inning.
In the second, the Bandits smacked another home run with a two-run shot from Jordan Roberts to make it 3-0. The Rally continued with an RBI triple by Delanie Wisz, bringing in Kelley Torres to extend the Bandits' lead to 4-0.
This one was all Bandits. They broke the game wide open in the fifth. Corri McMillian reached on a fielding error which allowed Skylar Wallace to score make it 5-0.
After a walk to Delanie Wisz and back-to back singles from Bella Dayton and Sydney McKinney, the Bandits run-ruled the Talons 8-0 to take the series 2-1.
Nickles says that playing together as a team is what helped them hit so well.
" It really comes down to trust," she said. "All of have been putting in a lot of work... we have each other's backs and we are going to stick to our plan and no matter is it works out, we're going to buy in and commit to it."